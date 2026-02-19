Watch Live
KINGS STATEMENT King Charles Breaks Silence: “Law Must Take Its Course” After Prince Andrew’s Arrest

The nation is buzzing after King Charles issued a rare statement following the shocking arrest...

Published: 12:07 pm February 19, 2026
Updated: 12:07 pm February 19, 2026

The nation is buzzing after King Charles issued a rare statement following the shocking arrest of his brother, Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

King’s Strong Message of Concern

In a brief but powerful message, the King expressed his “deepest concern” over the allegations facing Prince Andrew. He stressed that the matter must be handled with full fairness and proper investigation by the right authorities.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.

Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.

Charles R

King Sticks to His Guns: No Further Comment

The King vowed to stay silent on the ongoing investigation, emphasising respect for due process. With tensions high, the palace remains under the spotlight as the legal drama unfolds.

