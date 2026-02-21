Watch Live
AMBUSHED Man in 60s Fatally Stabbed in Walthamstow

Police have launched a murder probe after a man in his 60s was stabbed to...

Published: 5:38 pm February 21, 2026
Updated: 5:38 pm February 21, 2026

Police have launched a murder probe after a man in his 60s was stabbed to death in Walthamstow.

Four Men Arrested Over Fatal Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police were called to a property on Westbury Road at 8:59pm on Friday, 20 February, following reports of a stabbing.

Officers and paramedics found the victim with stab wounds to his chest. Despite desperate attempts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are notifying his next of kin.

Later that evening, four men – two in their 20s and two in their 50s – were arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody as detectives continue their inquiries.

Homicide Team Drives Urgent Investigation

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the murder investigation. Detectives are working around the clock to uncover what sparked the attack.

“While four men have now been arrested, this remains an early-stage investigation and we still need information from the public,” said Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke.

“If you saw or heard anything, or have any details that could assist us, please come forward.”

Public Appeal for Witnesses

  • Call police on 101 quoting CAD 7109/20FEB
  • Or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Any info could be crucial in bringing justice for the victim in Walthamstow.

