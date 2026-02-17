Pilot Incapacitation Rocks Gibraltar to Manchester Flight

EasyJet flight U22268 (callsign EZY96RL) flying from Gibraltar to Manchester has declared an emergency mid-air. The First Officer has been incapacitated, leaving the captain to handle the plane alone.

Captain Takes Control, Solo

The alert came in as the aircraft was nearing Manchester. Despite the serious situation, the captain remains at the controls and is preparing for an imminent landing.

Passengers and Aviation Fans on Edge