MID AIR EMERGENCY Pilot Incapacitation Rocks Gibraltar to Manchester Flight

  Pilot Incapacitation Rocks Gibraltar to Manchester Flight EasyJet flight U22268 (callsign EZY96RL) flying from...

Published: 10:43 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 10:43 pm February 17, 2026

 

EasyJet flight U22268 (callsign EZY96RL) flying from Gibraltar to Manchester has declared an emergency mid-air. The First Officer has been incapacitated, leaving the captain to handle the plane alone.

Captain Takes Control, Solo

The alert came in as the aircraft was nearing Manchester. Despite the serious situation, the captain remains at the controls and is preparing for an imminent landing.

Passengers and Aviation Fans on Edge

  • The incident has sparked concern within the aviation community and among passengers alike.
  • Emergency services are on alert at Manchester Airport, ready to respond.
  • Flight experts and #avgeek enthusiasts are following the situation closely.

 

