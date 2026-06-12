Two Men Arrested After Man Found Dead on Margate High Street

Kent Police have arrested two men following the discovery of a man in his 30s found dead at a property on Margate High Street on Thursday, 11 June 2026. Officers responded just after 11:30am to a welfare concern call. The man was confirmed deceased at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

Suspects Remain In Custody

A 40-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of murder, alongside a 60-year-old also held in connection with the incident. Both remain in police custody as inquiries continue.

Victim Known To Suspect

Police confirmed the victim and primary suspect were known to each other, but details of their relationship have not been released. Detectives are investigating the full circumstances of the death.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Kent Police are urging anyone with information to contact them, quoting incident number 46/93788/26. Anonymous tips can also be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Ongoing Scene Investigations

Officers remain at the scene conducting thorough enquiries to establish the precise cause of death.