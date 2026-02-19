US Senator Graham: Saudi Arabia is moving backwards

US Senator Lindsey Graham stated during an interview on Sky News Arabia that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is now moving backwards, pointing out that they are fiercely attacking the United Arab Emirates because of its accession to the “Abraham Accords.”

In response to justifications suggesting that the dispute is due to the Sudan and Yemen files, Graham stressed that there is no valid justification for that, explaining that although differences regarding Sudan and Yemen may exist, what is currently happening amounts to a de facto declaration of war.