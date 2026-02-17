Detectives have named the man fatally stabbed in Croydon early Sunday morning.

22-year-old Lorik Abazi dies after stabbing

Police were called to Hesterman Way, Croydon, just after 1:15am on Sunday 15 February, following reports of a stabbing. Officers and paramedics found three men wounded. Tragically, 22-year-old Lorik Abazi was rushed to the hospital but died despite emergency efforts.

His family, supported by specialist officers, paid tribute to Lorik:

“Lorik was a caring, smart young man with a good sense of humour and his whole future ahead of him. We, his parents, brother, girlfriend, grandparents and extended family and friends loved him very much. A light has gone out in our lives, and we are devastated beyond words by his loss. We kindly ask for privacy at this time.”

Seven arrested in connection with Croydon murder

On the afternoon of the same day, two 25-year-old women and a 28-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody, though one woman has since been released on bail. The investigation is ongoing.

Additionally, two 21-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of affray. One remains in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries; the other was taken into custody after hospital discharge. Two other women, aged 21 and 22, were also arrested on suspicion of affray. The 21-year-old woman was bailed, while the 22-year-old woman remains in custody.

This takes the total arrests linked to the incident to seven.

Police urge witnesses to come forward

Chief Superintendent Nick Blackburn, leading police in Croydon, said:

“My thoughts are with Lorik’s family and loved ones, who have suffered an unimaginable loss. Detectives are working around-the-clock to bring those responsible to justice. I urge anyone with information or footage – CCTV or dash cam – to come forward. We believe this was an isolated incident. With several suspects in custody and increased local patrols, I hope residents feel reassured. Anyone with concerns should speak to my officers.”

Witnesses or those with info should contact police on 101 quoting CAD511/15Feb or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Evidence can also be submitted online via the Major Incident Public Portal.