Watch Live

FIRST PICTURE

  • Home
  • Breaking News

FIRST PICTURE Victim named and Pictured in Croydon stabbing tragedy

  Detectives have named the man fatally stabbed in Croydon early Sunday morning. 22-year-old Lorik...

Published: 9:27 am February 17, 2026
Updated: 9:27 am February 17, 2026

 

Detectives have named the man fatally stabbed in Croydon early Sunday morning.

22-year-old Lorik Abazi dies after stabbing

Police were called to Hesterman Way, Croydon, just after 1:15am on Sunday 15 February, following reports of a stabbing. Officers and paramedics found three men wounded. Tragically, 22-year-old Lorik Abazi was rushed to the hospital but died despite emergency efforts.

His family, supported by specialist officers, paid tribute to Lorik:

“Lorik was a caring, smart young man with a good sense of humour and his whole future ahead of him.

We, his parents, brother, girlfriend, grandparents and extended family and friends loved him very much. A light has gone out in our lives, and we are devastated beyond words by his loss. We kindly ask for privacy at this time.”

Seven arrested in connection with Croydon murder

On the afternoon of the same day, two 25-year-old women and a 28-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody, though one woman has since been released on bail. The investigation is ongoing.

Additionally, two 21-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of affray. One remains in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries; the other was taken into custody after hospital discharge. Two other women, aged 21 and 22, were also arrested on suspicion of affray. The 21-year-old woman was bailed, while the 22-year-old woman remains in custody.

This takes the total arrests linked to the incident to seven.

Police urge witnesses to come forward

Chief Superintendent Nick Blackburn, leading police in Croydon, said:

“My thoughts are with Lorik’s family and loved ones, who have suffered an unimaginable loss.

Detectives are working around-the-clock to bring those responsible to justice. I urge anyone with information or footage – CCTV or dash cam – to come forward.

We believe this was an isolated incident. With several suspects in custody and increased local patrols, I hope residents feel reassured. Anyone with concerns should speak to my officers.”

Witnesses or those with info should contact police on 101 quoting CAD511/15Feb or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Evidence can also be submitted online via the Major Incident Public Portal.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

POLICE MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Hunt Man in Shocking Gloucester Sexual Assault

UK News

SERIAL SEX OFFENDER Iraqi Man Busted for Rape and Assault in Stratford

UK News

FUTURE UNCLEAR Man Gets 5 Years for Murdering Girlfriend with 287 Stab Wounds

UK News

Legendary Actor Robert Duvall Dies Aged 95

UK News

NIGHT OF TERROR Death Sentence for Trio in Shocking Gang Rape and Murder Near Hampi

World News

BRUTAL ATTACK Three jailed over vicious East Yorkshire kidnap

UK News

DEVIOUS THUGS Teen Thugs Convicted of Manslaughter After Brutal Beach Attack

Court News

Gunman jailed for 28 years after shooting e-bike rider in rush-hour road rage attack

UK News

SHOTS FIRED Gunshots fired and a fatal stabbing rocked South London in just one day

UK News

AIRPORT RAMPAGE Brit Goes Berserk, Smashes Check-In Kiosks

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SERIAL DEALER Drug Dealer Jailed in Aylesbury

UK News

Drug Dealer Jailed in Aylesbury

UK News

DRUGS BUST Heroin Dealer Busted After Drugs Dog Sniff-Out at Chester Station

UK News

Heroin Dealer Busted After Drugs Dog Sniff-Out at Chester Station

UK News

Knife-Threat Robbery on Piccadilly Line Train – Police Hunt Suspect

UK News

Knife-Threat Robbery on Piccadilly Line Train – Police Hunt Suspect

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

HGV HORROR CRASH Two Boys Seriously Hurt in M6 Horror Crash

UK News

Two Boys Seriously Hurt in M6 Horror Crash

UK News

RITZ SCARE Farmfoods Recalls Ritz Cheese Sandwich Over Allergen Label Fiasco

UK News

Farmfoods Recalls Ritz Cheese Sandwich Over Allergen Label Fiasco

UK News

SLAMMED BY JUDGE Distracted Driver Jailed for Smashing into Teen in South Wales Car Park

UK News

Distracted Driver Jailed for Smashing into Teen in South Wales Car Park

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Elderly Man Found Dead After Welfare Call in Woodingdean

UK News

Elderly Man Found Dead After Welfare Call in Woodingdean

UK News

FIND HIM Urgent Appeal After 72-Year-Old Man Reported Missing in Edinburgh

UK News

Urgent Appeal After 72-Year-Old Man Reported Missing in Edinburgh

UK News

PARK ATTACK Thames Valley Police Hunt Man Over Arbour Park Assault

Breaking News

Thames Valley Police Hunt Man Over Arbour Park Assault

Breaking News
Watch Live