Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News

IGNORED WARNINGS XL Bully Owner Jailed After Dogs Kill Man in Staffordshire

XL Bully Owner Jailed After Dogs Kill Man in Staffordshire A dog owner who let...

Published: 2:16 pm February 12, 2026
Updated: 3:17 pm February 12, 2026

XL Bully Owner Jailed After Dogs Kill Man in Staffordshire

A dog owner who let his deadly XL Bullies roam free in filthy, unsecured conditions has been locked up for five years. He’s also banned from owning dogs for life after his beasts mauled a man to death in a quiet Staffordshire village.

Tragic Attack on Main Street, Stonnall

Ian Price, 52, died in hospital following a savage attack on September 14, 2023. The two XL Bullies escaped through an unlocked door and window at James Harrison Trimble-Pettit’s home in nearby Fradley, Lichfield.

Bystanders tried to stop the brutal assault but couldn’t save Mr Price. One dog was killed at the scene, and the other was put down by a vet.

Owner Ignored Clear Warnings

Stafford Crown Court heard Trimble-Pettit, 33, had been repeatedly warned about his dogs’ dangerous nature and their ability to break free – but he did nothing. He eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of owning dangerously out-of-control dogs that caused death.

  • Dogs had escaped before – including a March 2023 attack on a woman and her dog inside a local shop.
  • Witnesses saw the dogs slip out through windows and gates multiple times.
  • One resident avoided a local park after Trimble-Pettit admitted his dogs were “not friendly” and ignored commands while off the lead.

Gross Neglect and Insecurity

On the fatal day, evidence showed Trimble-Pettit shut a window from outside but failed to lock it securely. He claimed he’d locked his dogs in before heading to work and blamed the housing association for poor security.

But experts inspected the property and found no faults with windows or doors. Instead, they revealed filthy living conditions: a garden covered in dog faeces, no bedding, crates or toys inside to keep the dogs stimulated.

“Ian Price lost his life as a result of the sustained negligence of two XL bully dogs kept by James Trimble-Pettit,” said CPS prosecutor James Morris.

“Trimble-Pettit knew the danger his dogs posed but failed to control them or secure his property. This tragedy could have been prevented.”

Justice Served, Warning Issued

Trimble-Pettit’s prison sentence and indefinite dog ownership ban send a stark message: irresponsible owners who ignore warnings and fail to secure dangerous dogs will face serious consequences.

“Owning a dog is a huge responsibility,” Morris added. “While nothing can undo this devastating loss for Mr Price’s family, we hope this verdict brings some justice.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

STERN WARNING Hero Passer-by Saves Man From Frozen Lake After Dog Rescue Goes Wrong

UK News

SMASH AND GRAB Thieves Smash Vehicle Into Lindfield Co-op in Dead of Night

UK News

BREAKING

CHAOTIC SCENES Violent Brawl Forces Jet2 Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Brussel

UK News

EMERGENCY LANDING Engine Blows Apart Mid-Air on Lagos Flight

UK News

BROKE THE RULES Probation Officer Jailed for Secret Affair with Murderer at Britain’s Toughest Prison

UK News

REAPEAT OFFENDER Pervert Jailed 12 Days After Release for Exposing Himself on Train

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Police Officer in Devon

UK News

FIRE RISK BMW Recalls 575,000 Cars Worldwide Over Fire Risk

UK News

SHOCKING ATTACK Teen Kian Moulton Named After Judge Lifts Reporting Ban

UK News

SUPERMARKET SINGLES Asda’s Red Basket Dating Hack: Find Love While You Shop

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MOCKED ON LINE Green Party Duo Reduced to Tears Over Greyhounds – Online Mocks Follow

UK News

Green Party Duo Reduced to Tears Over Greyhounds – Online Mocks Follow

UK News

OFFICERS SWOOP Teen Arrested After Knife Scuffle in Plumstead

UK News

Teen Arrested After Knife Scuffle in Plumstead

UK News

Woman Injured in Erith Road Crash

UK News

Woman Injured in Erith Road Crash

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

MASS HAUL Two Men Locked Up Over Massive Clydebank Cannabis Farm

UK News

Two Men Locked Up Over Massive Clydebank Cannabis Farm

UK News

AXE ATTACK Man Jailed for Racial Abuse and Axe Attack at Edinburgh Waverley Station

UK News

Man Jailed for Racial Abuse and Axe Attack at Edinburgh Waverley Station

UK News

POLICE PURSUIT Children Seriously Injured After High-Speed Crash in Sittingbourne

Breaking News, UK News

Children Seriously Injured After High-Speed Crash in Sittingbourne

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live