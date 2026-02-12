XL Bully Owner Jailed After Dogs Kill Man in Staffordshire

A dog owner who let his deadly XL Bullies roam free in filthy, unsecured conditions has been locked up for five years. He’s also banned from owning dogs for life after his beasts mauled a man to death in a quiet Staffordshire village.

Tragic Attack on Main Street, Stonnall

Ian Price, 52, died in hospital following a savage attack on September 14, 2023. The two XL Bullies escaped through an unlocked door and window at James Harrison Trimble-Pettit’s home in nearby Fradley, Lichfield.

Bystanders tried to stop the brutal assault but couldn’t save Mr Price. One dog was killed at the scene, and the other was put down by a vet.

Owner Ignored Clear Warnings

Stafford Crown Court heard Trimble-Pettit, 33, had been repeatedly warned about his dogs’ dangerous nature and their ability to break free – but he did nothing. He eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of owning dangerously out-of-control dogs that caused death.

Dogs had escaped before – including a March 2023 attack on a woman and her dog inside a local shop.

Witnesses saw the dogs slip out through windows and gates multiple times.

One resident avoided a local park after Trimble-Pettit admitted his dogs were “not friendly” and ignored commands while off the lead.

Gross Neglect and Insecurity

On the fatal day, evidence showed Trimble-Pettit shut a window from outside but failed to lock it securely. He claimed he’d locked his dogs in before heading to work and blamed the housing association for poor security.

But experts inspected the property and found no faults with windows or doors. Instead, they revealed filthy living conditions: a garden covered in dog faeces, no bedding, crates or toys inside to keep the dogs stimulated.

“Ian Price lost his life as a result of the sustained negligence of two XL bully dogs kept by James Trimble-Pettit,” said CPS prosecutor James Morris. “Trimble-Pettit knew the danger his dogs posed but failed to control them or secure his property. This tragedy could have been prevented.”

Justice Served, Warning Issued

Trimble-Pettit’s prison sentence and indefinite dog ownership ban send a stark message: irresponsible owners who ignore warnings and fail to secure dangerous dogs will face serious consequences.

“Owning a dog is a huge responsibility,” Morris added. “While nothing can undo this devastating loss for Mr Price’s family, we hope this verdict brings some justice.”