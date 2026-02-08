An Afghan migrant who left a woman seriously injured in a random night attack has died behind bars. Gulwali Stanekzay, 25, passed away in custody at HMP Wandsworth on January 17.

Shocking Assault on Woman in North-West London

Back in February 2023, 22-year-old Stanekzay viciously punched 23-year-old Aisha Waris as she walked home alone in Harlesden, north-west London. The unprovoked assault left Ms Waris seriously hurt.

Convicted and Sentenced to Three Years

Stanekzay admitted two counts of actual bodily harm and two counts of criminal damage at a May 2023 hearing. He also pleaded guilty to breaching a suspended prison sentence related to a previous assault conviction. The court handed him a three-year jail term.

Investigation Launched into Prison Death

Authorities confirmed Stanekzay arrived in the UK from Afghanistan as an unaccompanied minor in 2016. At the time of the offence, he was homeless and had been detained under immigration powers on several occasions.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman is now probing the circumstances of his death in custody, with details yet to be released.