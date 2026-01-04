Watch Live

BROKEN BONES Six Firefighters Injured After Fire Engines Collide on Farringdon Road London

  • Updated: 20:13
  • , 4 January 2026
Firefighters Injured After Fire Engines Collide on Farringdon Road London

Six  firefighters have been taken to hospital after two fire-brigade/" title="London Fire Brigade" rel="nofollow">London Fire Brigade appliances were involved in a serious collision on Farringdon Road in central London.

The incident happened at around 10.14pm on Saturday, January 3, on Farringdon Road, EC1, causing the junction to be blocked in all directions while emergency services responded.

Fire Appliances Involved

The collision involved a fire engine from Lambeth and Soho’s turntable ladder, both operated by the London Fire Brigade.

A number of firefighters were injured and taken to hospital. Injuries are understood to include broken bones, chest injuries and head injuries. All injured crew members are receiving medical treatment.

Police have cordoned off area, following an incident, A crime scene remains in place

Colleagues and members of the public have shared messages of support, wishing those injured a full and speedy recovery.

Emergency Response and Road Closures

The London ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service attended the scene to provide urgent medical care, while police assisted with road closures and traffic management.

The road remained closed for several hours to allow emergency treatment, vehicle recovery and initial investigations. The incident was cleared at around 3.45am.

Significant Damage Reported

Both fire appliances involved in the collision were severely damaged and had to be recovered from the scene. Traffic lights and street furniture in the area are also understood to have been damaged during the incident.

Investigation Under Way

The collision is now under investigation, with enquiries ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the crash. London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information.

Further updates are expected as more details become available.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called at 10.09pm on Saturday 3 January to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of Farringdon Road and Clerkenwell Road, EC1M.

“We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, an incident response officer and paramedics from our hazardous area response team (HART).

“We treated six patients and took them to hospital.”

