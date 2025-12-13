Watch Live

FATAL COLLISION Man Arrested After Fatal Walthamstow Crash That Killed 26-Year-Old

  • Updated: 05:19
  • , 13 December 2025
Blackhorse Road Junction Shuts After Horror Smash

 

A man has been arrested following a deadly collision in Walthamstow that claimed the life of a 26-year-old pedestrian.

Tragic Crash at Busy Walthamstow Junction

The horror unfolded at around 12:30am on 12th December at the notorious junction of Forest Road and Blackhorse Road. A car collided with a pedestrian before smashing into a nearby building.

Emergency services, including the Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service, and London Fire Brigade, rushed to the scene. Despite efforts to save him, the 26-year-old man was declared dead at 1:04am.

Arrest Made, Investigation Underway

Authorities have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody for questioning.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the road junction remains closed as investigations continue.

Police Appeal for Information

  • Officers urge anyone with dashcam footage or information related to the crash to come forward.
  • Contact the police on 101, quoting CAD 149/12DEC25.

This tragic incident has rocked the Walthamstow community, as locals await updates on the investigation.

Recommended for you

HORROR ATTACK Paramedic Emily Jackson Brutally Attacked on Christmas Duty
swindon-predator-jailed-after-attempted-kidnap-of-teenage-girl-1765560426-4psw0a
VILE BRUTE Swindon Predator Jailed After Attempted Kidnap of Teenage Girl
Bonfire Blaze Spreads to Fences in Margate Garden Drama
PROBE LAUNCHED Tragedy as Flat Blaze Hits Westgate on Sea
Folkestone’s Meat Bandit Locked Up for Two Years
BANDIT Folkestone’s Meat Bandit Locked Up for Two Years

Must READ

Man Found Guilty of Brutal North London Stabbing
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Found Guilty of Brutal North London Stabbing
Rapist and Five Child Sex Offenders Locked Up in North East Crackdowns
KEEP SPEAKING OUT Rapist and Five Child Sex Offenders Locked Up in North East Crackdowns
Teen Bailed Over Four Shocking Indecent Exposure Incidents in Thornbury
RELEASED ON BAIL Teen Bailed Over Four Shocking Indecent Exposure Incidents in Thornbury
Seven Migrants Thrown from Overloaded Dinghy in Boulogne Amid Dangerous Channel Crossing Attempt
DECEMEBER WEATHER Migrant Boat Crossings Near Longest Drought in Seven Years
Plymouth Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Partner
HISTORY OF ABUSE Plymouth Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Partner
Bo Yang Found Guilty of Savage Rape and Robbery in Burnley
SAVAGE RAPE Bo Yang Found Guilty of Savage Rape and Robbery in Burnley
Murder Probe Underway After Woman Found Dead on Old Brompton Road
FATAL COLLISION Woman Dies in Horror Pedestrian Crash on Leek Road
Missing Student Nears Three Weeks: Police Plead for Dashcam Clues
STILL MISSING Missing Student Nears Three Weeks: Police Plead for Dashcam Clues
Teen Jailed Over Fatal Assault in Littlehampton
BRUTAL ATTACK Teen Jailed Over Fatal Assault in Littlehampton
Two Men Nabbed After Wild City Centre Chase in Wolverhampton
KNIVES RECOVERED Two Men Nabbed After Wild City Centre Chase in Wolverhampton

More For You

New Wave of Smart Vaping Devices Gains Momentum in Global Markets
New Wave of Smart Vaping Devices Gains Momentum in Global Markets
Stafford Dad Charged with Manslaughter After Baby Boy Dies
CHILD NEGLECT Stafford Dad Charged with Manslaughter After Baby Boy Dies
Ex-London Fire Chief Andy Roe Awarded Life Peerage by PM Starmer
FORMER TOP BRASS Ex-London Fire Chief Andy Roe Awarded Life Peerage by PM Starmer
Blackhorse Road Junction Shuts After Horror Smash
HORROR SMASH Blackhorse Road Junction Shuts After Horror Smash

More From UK News in Pictures

Three Arrested After Young Man Stabbed to Death in Ewell
TRIO ARRESTED Three Arrested After Young Man Stabbed to Death in Ewell
Knife-wielding thug jailed for terrifying home attack in Luton
BRUTAL ATTACK Knife-wielding thug jailed for terrifying home attack in Luton
Woman Charged With Murder After Walthamstow Tragedy
MURDER CHARGE Woman Charged With Murder After Walthamstow Tragedy
Man Charged After Tragic Aldwych Crash Kills Student
DRIVER CHARGED Man Charged After Tragic Aldwych Crash Kills Student
Cops Probe After Skeletal Remains Found in Alleyway Tent
GRIM DISCOVERY Cops Probe After Skeletal Remains Found in Alleyway Tent
Four Stabbings Rock London in Three Days
BLOODSHED Four Stabbings Rock London in Three Days
Teen Brawl Shakes Tunbridge Wells
STREET BRAWL Teen Brawl Shakes Tunbridge Wells
Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute After Dawn Rhodes’ Husband Found Guilty of Murder
LOVING SOUL Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute After Dawn Rhodes’ Husband Found Guilty of Murder
Drug Dealer Locked Up After Swindon Police Sting
RUTHLESS Drug Dealer Locked Up After Swindon Police Sting
Urgent Appeal: Missing Teen from Tonbridge
FIND HER Urgent Appeal: Missing Teen from Tonbridge
Grimsby Predator Pleads Guilty to Horrific Child Sex Crimes
MAJOR WRAP SHEET Grimsby Predator Pleads Guilty to Horrific Child Sex Crimes
Scam Alert: Crooks Pretending to Be Police in Canterbury – UKNIP
SCAMMERS East Kent on High Alert After Phone Fraud Scare
Funeral Fraudsters Exposed: Grieving Families Duped in Shocking Scam
FRAUD AND LIES Funeral Fraudsters Exposed: Grieving Families Duped in Shocking Scam
Three Dead and One Critically Injured in Horror Head-On Crash with Tractor in Powys
HORROR CRASH Three Dead and One Critically Injured in Horror Head-On Crash with Tractor in Powys
Beginner’s Guide to Online Casino Gaming
Beginner’s Guide to Online Casino Gaming
UK Regulators React to the Rising Popularity of Offshore Casinos
UK Regulators React to the Rising Popularity of Offshore Casinos

More From UKNIP

Paedo Jailed for 26 Years Over Shocking Child Rape in Batley
VICTIMS PRAISED Paedo Jailed for 26 Years Over Shocking Child Rape in Batley
Fear in Leeds: Nappy Fetish Paedophile Targeting Nurseries
NAPPY FETISH Fear in Leeds: Nappy Fetish Paedophile Targeting Nurseries
SHOCKING ATTACK Brutal Buckfast Bottle Murder Attempt Caught on Train CCTV
Dangerous Driver Jailed for Five Years After Leaving Cyclist Seriously Injured
HIT AND RUN Dangerous Driver Jailed for Five Years After Leaving Cyclist Seriously Injured