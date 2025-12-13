A man has been arrested following a deadly collision in Walthamstow that claimed the life of a 26-year-old pedestrian.

Tragic Crash at Busy Walthamstow Junction

The horror unfolded at around 12:30am on 12th December at the notorious junction of Forest Road and Blackhorse Road. A car collided with a pedestrian before smashing into a nearby building.

Emergency services, including the Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service, and London Fire Brigade, rushed to the scene. Despite efforts to save him, the 26-year-old man was declared dead at 1:04am.

Arrest Made, Investigation Underway

Authorities have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody for questioning.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the road junction remains closed as investigations continue.

Police Appeal for Information

Officers urge anyone with dashcam footage or information related to the crash to come forward.

Contact the police on 101, quoting CAD 149/12DEC25.

This tragic incident has rocked the Walthamstow community, as locals await updates on the investigation.