A massive blaze broke out at a former nursery in Catford, southeast London, near the Catford Audi dealership. The entire building was engulfed in flames as ten fire engines from the London Fire Brigade rushed to the scene. Witnesses described the terrifying sight as the house was completely consumed by fire.

Affected Area & Road Closures

The fire has caused major disruption on the A21 Lewisham High Street. The road is fully blocked in both directions between the A205 South Circular (Catford Gyratory) and Lewisham Park due to the ongoing emergency. Residents and motorists are urged to avoid the area and stay safe.

Public Transport Hit by Fire Incident

Bus routes running through the area have been forced to change due to road closures caused by the fire. The affected routes include:

47

54

75

136

185

199

208

Detailed diversion routes are in place, rerouting buses away from Lewisham High Street and surrounding roads, including Ladywell Road, Brockley Grove, Stondon Park, and Catford Hill. Passengers are advised to check for updates before travelling.

Emergency Services on High Alert

The London Fire Brigade remains on site, tackling the flames at the junction of Rosenthal Road. No reports of injuries have emerged yet, but the situation is ongoing. Authorities are urging locals to steer clear and prioritise safety as they work to bring the fire under control.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.