Woman Charged With Murder After Walthamstow Tragedy

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a 70-year-old in Walthamstow.

Body Found in Blackhorse Road Home

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at around 10:14am on Thursday 11 December to an address on Blackhorse Road. Officers discovered an unresponsive 70-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emma Nightingale Held Over Murder

Emma Nightingale, 36, of Blackhorse Road, was arrested and charged with murder. She was remanded in custody and is set to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 13 December.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 2318/11DEC.