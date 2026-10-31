A man has been found guilty of raping a woman at her home in Taunton after a jury heard a mobile phone recording in which she repeatedly refused consent.

Ayman Al-Shammari, 28, a Kuwaiti national living in Taunton, was convicted by a majority verdict at Bristol Crown Court on Friday, 30 October, following a trial.

The woman, who is in her twenties and cannot be identified for legal reasons, had met Al-Shammari on a night out several weeks before the assault in November 2025.

Woman recorded attack after asking him to stop

The court heard that Al-Shammari had persuaded the woman to let him visit her home on 14 November 2025, after she declined to go out for the evening.

Following drinks, she agreed that he could sleep on her sofa, making clear they were friends.

They subsequently began having consensual sex, but the woman told police she became increasingly uncomfortable and asked him to stop. He continued despite her objections.

She managed to unlock her mobile phone and make a recording of the assault, which was played to jurors.

The jury heard her say “no” and “I don’t like it”. Police said she could be heard crying and sounding distressed and in pain.

Defendant denied rape

During his police interview, Al-Shammari denied the offence. He claimed the woman had wanted to have sex and that he stopped when she experienced pain.

The jury rejected his account and found him guilty of one count of rape.

Al-Shammari was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 27 November 2026.

Police highlight importance of consent

Avon and Somerset Police said its specialist Bluestone sexual offences investigation team had worked on the case.

The force said the woman’s recording provided significant evidence and reiterated that previous consensual activity does not establish consent to continue.