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TERROR VERDICT Neo-Nazi Tesco Worker Found Guilty of Terror Plot Against Mosques

Neo-Nazi Tesco Worker Found Guilty of Terror Plot Against Mosques

A 21-year-old neo-Nazi Tesco worker from Essex has been found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism for plotting a mass shooting targeting mosques in London. Alfie Coleman, arrested in Stratford on 29 September 2023 after an MI5 sting operation, had compiled a kill list naming colleagues and customers he labelled “race traitors” and was found in possession of a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition.

Arrest Following MI5 Sting

MI5 undercover agents, posing in encrypted messaging apps, spent months gaining Coleman’s trust before arresting him in a Morrisons car park. Bodycam footage showed the moment officers swooped as Coleman dropped to his knees, having just collected a bag containing a deactivated Makarov pistol, magazines, and 200 rounds.

Kill List And Extremist Writings

The kill list detailed colleagues and shoppers at Tesco with notes on car makes, physical descriptions, and relationships considered non-white. Coleman’s diaries included terrorist plans and a manifesto citing Adolf Hitler, Jo Cox’s killer Thomas Mair, and mass murderers such as Anders Breivik as inspirations.

Plans Targeting London Mosques

Police believe Coleman intended to carry out attacks on mosques in London after researching their locations. He also listed London Mayor Sadiq Khan as a potential target, although he confused the address. His interest in firearms saw him seek to buy weapons from contacts in France.

Radicalisation And Legal Outcome

Police described Coleman as being in the “advanced stages of radicalisation” with a home search revealing knives, a crude incendiary device, and neo-Nazi symbols. Following a retrial at the Old Bailey, Coleman was convicted of terrorism preparation offences after initially denying plans to attack.

Youth Extremism Concerns

Detectives highlighted how Coleman’s radical views went back years, with no prior police contact or Prevent referrals before MI5’s intervention. The case exposes growing youth involvement in far-right extremism, with one in five terror arrests involving those aged 17 or under in the UK.

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