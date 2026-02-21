Fatal Head-On Crash Shuts A4 Near Marlborough

A horror smash on the A4 has left one dead and sparked a full forensic investigation. The crash happened this afternoon (Saturday) on the busy Wiltshire route between West Overton and Fyfield.

Emergency Services Race to Scene

Police shut the A4 in both directions after two cars – an SUV and a hatchback – collided head-on around 3.30pm. Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance were scrambled in a desperate bid to save lives.

Tragically, one person was pronounced dead at the scene despite medics’ best efforts.

Road Closure to Last Overnight

Officers launched a forensic collision investigation to uncover the cause of the deadly crash. The A4 remains closed and is not expected to reopen until early Sunday morning (22 February).

Police urge anyone with info to come forward. More updates will follow as details emerge.