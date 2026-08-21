Murder investigation launched after woman’s remains found in Feltham woodland

A murder investigation has been launched after human remains believed to belong to a woman were discovered in woodland in west London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to woodland adjacent to Padstow Walk in Feltham at around 6.35pm on Wednesday, 12 August, following reports that bones had been discovered.

Subsequent examinations confirmed the remains were human.

Detectives believe the remains belong to a woman aged approximately 25 to 45, although her identity has not yet been established.

Police said it is also currently unclear how long the woman’s remains had been at the location.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Monday, 17 August, and detectives have now launched a murder investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, who is leading the investigation, said officers were working to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death while keeping an open mind.

He said: “We have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of these remains and are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened while keeping an open mind.

“I would urge anyone who has information that may assist us in identifying the victim and understanding the circumstances of her death to come forward and speak to us.”

Enquiries are continuing both to identify the woman and establish how she died.

Anyone with information which could assist detectives is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 6452/12AUG.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.