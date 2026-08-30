Police release image appeal after woman sexually assaulted on Northern Line train

British Transport Police have released images of a man detectives want to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted while leaving a Northern Line train at London Bridge Underground station.

The incident happened at around 5.40pm on Friday, 7 August, as the woman was getting off the train.

British Transport Police said a man sexually assaulted her as she left the carriage.

Detectives investigating the incident have now released images of a man they believe may have information which could assist their enquiries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises him, or who has information about the incident, to come forward.

Anyone who can help should text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 593 of 7 August.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.