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Three men have today (Wednesday 29 April) been sentenced for their part in a shooting in Redditch, where one of the bullets hit a child’s car seat, around a dispute over drugs supply.

They appeared at Worcester Crown Court for sentencing following an 11-week trial last year where they were found guilty of the following offences:

Deago Martin 22, of Staffordshire Pool Close in Birmingham was found guilty of attempting to cause GBH with intent and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life. In passing a sentence of 16 years for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and a further nine years to run concurrently for the attempted GBH, the Judge classed Martin as a dangerous offender and imposed a life sentence, to serve a minimum of ten years and six months.

Keelan Brookes, 21, of Ratcliffe Avenue in Birmingham was found guilty of attempting to cause GBH with intent, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He received 14 years.

Kaine Simmonds, 26, of Club View in Birmingham was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of heroin, concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and assisting an offender. He received seven years and eight months.

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