A daring early morning car chase through Calne ended with a man in custody, Wiltshire Police reveal.

Reckless Driver Speeds Through Villages

At dawn on 25 February, police tried to pull over a vehicle on the A4, near Chippenham. The driver ignored orders and sped off, weaving dangerously along the A4 towards Calne and then onto the A342 at Old Derry Hill.

The chase saw the driver race through Derry Hill village, often on the wrong side of the road and whipping dangerously around roundabouts, putting other road users at serious risk.

Police Deploy Road Stingers, But Suspect Flees on Foot

Despite officers using road stinger devices near the A3102 bypass, the suspect kept racing until the car finally stopped on Lickhill Road. The driver bolted from the vehicle and sprinted away. Officers gave chase but lost him.

Man in 40s Arrested After Targeted Search

Later, police arrested a man in his 40s at a Calne address. He faces charges including dangerous driving, failing to stop, and failing to provide a specimen.

He remains in custody as police continue their investigations.

Police Seek Witnesses

Anyone who saw the pursuit or has any information is urged to call Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 54260023169.

