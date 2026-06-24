Medway Man Jailed for Assault and £840 Shoplifting Spree

Tommy Wiltshire, 28, of Cordelia Crescent, Rochester, has been jailed after a violent assault in Rainham and a shoplifting spree across Medway. Wiltshire attacked a housemate on 16 April 2024 and stole over £840 worth of goods between November 2024 and April 2025, prompting police action.

Violent Assault In Rainham

Wiltshire reportedly grabbed the victim by the neck, dragged him down stairs, then punched and kicked him in the head. Despite the victim escaping, Wiltshire chased and continued the assault, threatening to kill him if caught.

Medway Shoplifting Spree

While under investigation for assault, Wiltshire stole high-value items from chain stores in Rochester, Chatham, Strood and Gillingham. He frequently targeted a family-run shop on Rochester High Street, stealing £391 worth of Jellycat soft toys between November and December 2024.

Charges And Sentencing

Wiltshire pleaded guilty to 11 shoplifting charges, assault causing actual bodily harm, threats to kill, and attempted theft. On 23 June 2026, Maidstone Crown Court sentenced him to 2 years and 4 months in prison.

Police Statement