Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

VIOLENT SHOPLIFTER Medway Man Jailed for Assault and £840 Shoplifting Spree

Medway Man Jailed for Assault and £840 Shoplifting Spree

Tommy Wiltshire, 28, of Cordelia Crescent, Rochester, has been jailed after a violent assault in Rainham and a shoplifting spree across Medway. Wiltshire attacked a housemate on 16 April 2024 and stole over £840 worth of goods between November 2024 and April 2025, prompting police action.

Violent Assault In Rainham

Wiltshire reportedly grabbed the victim by the neck, dragged him down stairs, then punched and kicked him in the head. Despite the victim escaping, Wiltshire chased and continued the assault, threatening to kill him if caught.

Medway Shoplifting Spree

While under investigation for assault, Wiltshire stole high-value items from chain stores in Rochester, Chatham, Strood and Gillingham. He frequently targeted a family-run shop on Rochester High Street, stealing £391 worth of Jellycat soft toys between November and December 2024.

Charges And Sentencing

Wiltshire pleaded guilty to 11 shoplifting charges, assault causing actual bodily harm, threats to kill, and attempted theft. On 23 June 2026, Maidstone Crown Court sentenced him to 2 years and 4 months in prison.

Police Statement

“Wiltshire has been a scourge of the Medway towns, disrupting shoppers and staff for a long time,” said Inspector Tim Whale. “His violent attack on his victim is deeply concerning. We are satisfied he is behind bars, protecting the Medway community and local businesses.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
How to Make Your Home More Energy Efficient: A Simple Guide for UK Households

How to Make Your Home More Energy Efficient: A Simple Guide for UK Households

UK News
SEO HEADLINE: Teenager Stabbed in Birmingham City Centre

KNIFE ATTACK SEO HEADLINE: Teenager Stabbed in Birmingham City Centre

UK News
Worthing Motorcyclist Killed on Arundel Road Police Launch Witness Appeal

FATAL COLLISION Worthing Motorcyclist Killed on Arundel Road Police Launch Witness Appeal

UK News
Merseyside Police Link Ellis Cox Murder Gun to Two Previous Shootings

INNOCENT VICTIM Merseyside Police Link Ellis Cox Murder Gun to Two Previous Shootings

UK News
Sheffield Brothers Jailed for Sexual Abuse of Five Women

TRIO JAILED Sheffield Brothers Jailed for Sexual Abuse of Five Women

UK News

TECH BOOST Met Police to Expand Drone Fleet and AI for Faster Crime Response in London

UK News
UK Faces Record-Breaking Heatwave With School Closures and Travel

HEAT ALERT UK Faces Record-Breaking Heatwave With School Closures and Travel

Breaking News, UK News

LIFE CHANGING Serious Motorcycle Collision Closes A27 Both Ways in West Sussex

UK News
Shoreham RNLI Rescues Teens Stranded on Harbour Arm During Paddleboard Call

SEA RESCUE Shoreham RNLI Rescues Teens Stranded on Harbour Arm During Paddleboard Call

UK News
Wakefield Man Convicted of Manslaughter Over Grandfather’s Fatal Pub Punch

PUB BRAWL Wakefield Man Convicted of Manslaughter Over Grandfather’s Fatal Pub Punch

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Archie Phillips jailed for assault causing serious facial injuries in Paulsgrove

ROAD RAGE Archie Phillips jailed for assault causing serious facial injuries in Paulsgrove

UK News
Archie Phillips jailed for assault causing serious facial injuries in Paulsgrove

Archie Phillips jailed for assault causing serious facial injuries in Paulsgrove

UK News
Murder Inquiry After Man Found Dead at Derbyshire Stone Circle

MURDER PROBE Murder Inquiry After Man Found Dead at Derbyshire Stone Circle

UK News
Murder Inquiry After Man Found Dead at Derbyshire Stone Circle

Murder Inquiry After Man Found Dead at Derbyshire Stone Circle

UK News

TRAFFIC CHAOS M25 Collision Sparks Hour-Long Delays Near Godstone During Heatwave

UK News

M25 Collision Sparks Hour-Long Delays Near Godstone During Heatwave

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Drugs Seized in Chudleigh During Pubs Against Drugs Police Operation

DRUGS RAID Drugs Seized in Chudleigh During Pubs Against Drugs Police Operation

UK News
Drugs Seized in Chudleigh During Pubs Against Drugs Police Operation

Drugs Seized in Chudleigh During Pubs Against Drugs Police Operation

UK News
Northfleet Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Orders

SEXUAL MESSAGES Northfleet Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Orders

UK News
Northfleet Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Orders

Northfleet Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Orders

UK News
Red Extreme Heat Warning Issued Across Southern England and Wales

RED ALERT Red Extreme Heat Warning Issued Across Southern England and Wales

UK News
Red Extreme Heat Warning Issued Across Southern England and Wales

Red Extreme Heat Warning Issued Across Southern England and Wales

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Maidstone Man Jailed for Sharing Indecent Images of Children on Telegram

CHILD PREDATOR JAILED Maidstone Man Jailed for Sharing Indecent Images of Children on Telegram

UK News
Maidstone Man Jailed for Sharing Indecent Images of Children on Telegram

Maidstone Man Jailed for Sharing Indecent Images of Children on Telegram

UK News
Weston-super-Mare Man Jailed 10 Years for Sexual Abuse of Teen Girls

TEEN GIRLS Weston-super-Mare Man Jailed 10 Years for Sexual Abuse of Teen Girls

UK News
Weston-super-Mare Man Jailed 10 Years for Sexual Abuse of Teen Girls

Weston-super-Mare Man Jailed 10 Years for Sexual Abuse of Teen Girls

UK News
Ex NYC Mayor Adams Chief Of Staff Arrested In Federal Bribery Probe

BRIBERY PROBE Ex NYC Mayor Adams Chief Of Staff Arrested In Federal Bribery Probe

UK News
Ex NYC Mayor Adams Chief Of Staff Arrested In Federal Bribery Probe

Ex NYC Mayor Adams Chief Of Staff Arrested In Federal Bribery Probe

UK News
Watch Live