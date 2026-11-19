Emergency services have been called to a vehicle fire on the A36 near Frome, with traffic disrupted between Standerwick and Chapmanslade this evening (Thursday 19 November).

The incident was first reported at around 7.18pm on the stretch between the B3099 Marsh Road junction at Standerwick and the A3098 junction near Dead Maids, Chapmanslade.

Early traffic reports indicated that the A36 had been closed in both directions following the fire.

However, a subsequent update from traffic monitoring service Inrix at 8.09pm described the road as partially blocked in both directions, rather than completely closed.

Emergency services at scene of A36 vehicle fire

Emergency services were reported to be at the scene shortly after 8pm.

The cause of the vehicle fire, whether anyone has been injured and how long disruption will continue have not yet been confirmed.

Drivers travelling between Frome and Chapmanslade should allow extra time and check the latest traffic information before setting off. Restrictions may change while emergency crews deal with the incident.