Police Appeal After Indecent Exposure on Sheffield Road Holmfirth

Kirklees Police are urgently seeking witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself on Sheffield Road in Holmfirth on Sunday evening, 24 May 2026. The suspect, seen cycling and then riding naked from the waist down, caused alarm among passers-by between 7.45pm and 7.50pm.

Suspect Description Released

The man is described as white, aged between 50 and 60, medium build, standing between 5ft 8in and 6ft tall, with long jet-black shoulder-length hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt at the time of the incident.

Incident Details Appeal

According to reports, the man dismounted his bicycle before exposing himself indecently to the public. He was then observed continuing to ride his bicycle while naked from the waist down along Sheffield Road.

How To Help

Anyone who witnessed the incident or can identify the man is urged to contact Kirklees Police on 101 or report online via West Yorkshire Police Live Chat, quoting crime reference number 13260293552. Information can also be shared anonymously through the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.