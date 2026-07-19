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IT"S A WRAP BMW Driver to Face Court After Alleged Street Racing Ends in Hedge Crash

BMW Driver to Face Court After Alleged Street Racing Ends in Hedge Crash

A BMW driver is due to appear in court after allegedly taking part in illegal street racing before crashing into a hedge while attempting to evade police. Officers from Avon and Somerset Police’s Roads Policing Unit were called to the Severn Beach area shortly before midnight following multiple reports of vehicles racing and being driven dangerously.

BMW seen performing doughnuts

When officers arrived, they reported seeing a BMW performing doughnuts in front of a crowd of spectators, placing both those watching and other road users at significant risk. Police attempted to stop the vehicle by activating their emergency blue lights, but the driver allegedly failed to stop and instead accelerated away. According to officers, the BMW reached speeds of up to 70mph in a 30mph limit during the pursuit.

Pursuit ends in hedge

The chase came to an abrupt end when the driver failed to negotiate a T-junction, leaving the road before coming to rest in a hedge. Fortunately, nobody was injured during the incident. Following an inspection of the vehicle, officers found both rear tyres had exposed cords, describing the BMW as being in a dangerous condition.

Driver to appear in court

The driver is now due to appear before magistrates charged with:

  • Dangerous driving
  • Failing to stop for police
  • Failing to display front and rear number plates
  • Driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition

The BMW has been seized due to its alleged anti-social use and has been prohibited from returning to the road until all identified defects have been repaired.

Police warning

Avon and Somerset Police said the actions of a small number of irresponsible drivers risk damaging the reputation of the wider motoring community. The force said that while many genuine car enthusiasts take pride in their vehicles and drive responsibly, public roads are not race tracks. Officers encouraged anyone wishing to explore the performance of their vehicle to attend organised track days, where driving can be carried out safely and legally.

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