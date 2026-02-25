Watch Live
DONE A RUNNER Bonnie Blue Says Baby’s Father Has Left the Country as Event Attendee Admits: ‘Waiting to Find Out If I’m the Dad’

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has confirmed that the father of her unborn child has...

Published: 11:42 am February 25, 2026
Updated: 11:42 am February 25, 2026

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has confirmed that the father of her unborn child has reportedly left the country and told her he wants “nothing to do” with the situation, just days after she publicly announced her pregnancy.

The announcement comes after a controversial event earlier this month in which Blue said she had unprotected sex with hundreds of men. The revelation has sparked widespread attention online, with at least one attendee now publicly questioning whether he could be the father.

Attendee Speaks Out

Jak White, 20,  attended the event and is now facing uncertainty over possible paternity.

“I thought, ‘Oh gosh, I was actually there then,’” he said, describing his shock after learning of the pregnancy. “Like, ‘God, she’s actually got pregnant from it. Is it mine? Could it be mine? I don’t know.’”

White admitted fatherhood had “never been on my bingo card,” but said he would be willing to step up if he is confirmed to be the parent, describing the situation as “maybe a blessing.”

DNA Testing Questions

According to details shared publicly, attendees at the event provided mouth swabs for DNA collection beforehand — a step that could potentially be used to establish paternity later.

White said he is unsure whether he will be contacted regarding testing or results.

“It’s just a waiting game,” he explained. “Maybe I’ll have to reach out to them and say, ‘What’s happening? How do we go from this?’ But I assume maybe they’ve contacted someone already.”

He also stated that men were tested for sexually transmitted infections before participation, while Blue has said she plans to undergo testing herself.

Willing to Be Involved

Despite the uncertainty, White spoke positively about Blue, saying, “She’s a fantastic person. She has an aura about her — knows what to say and what to do. She’s got life figured out. So I’m sure she’s got a plan for this.”

The pair have not spoken since the pregnancy announcement, but White said his message to her was simple: “Tell us who the father is. We want to know.”

Ongoing Public Attention

Blue’s claims that the child’s biological father has now left the country and declined involvement have added further intrigue to an already widely discussed story, with social media speculation continuing over potential paternity and the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy.

No independent confirmation has been provided regarding the identity or whereabouts of the alleged father, and it remains unclear when — or if — paternity testing results will become public.

The situation continues to attract significant online attention as developments unfold.

