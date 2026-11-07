A Bradford fireworks shop has been placed under a court closure order until 12 November following a major investigation that led to more than 30 tonnes of fireworks being seized across West Yorkshire.

A West Yorkshire Police closure notice displayed at Big Shotter Fireworks, 57 Darley Street, Bradford, confirms that police took action under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The notice, dated 27 October 2026, was subsequently annotated with an extension until 11.59pm on 12 November.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has separately confirmed that magistrates granted a closure order affecting premises used or operated by Big Shotter Fireworks Ltd, with the restriction subsequently extended.

The action forms part of an investigation involving West Yorkshire Police, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service into the storage of fireworks.

More Than 30 Tonnes of Fireworks Seized in Bradford and Halifax

The investigation began when fire safety officers inspected two premises on Darley Street in Bradford during October.

Fireworks were seized from both locations, prompting further enquiries into other premises across Bradford and Calderdale.

Officers and inspectors subsequently discovered additional quantities of fireworks, which were removed as a public safety precaution.

Authorities confirmed on 3 November that more than 30 tonnes of fireworks had been seized during the operation.

The fireworks recovered were assessed as containing more than 5.5 tonnes of explosive material.

Investigators are continuing to establish the precise quantities involved, the conditions in which the fireworks were stored and whether relevant legal requirements were breached.

Big Shotter Fireworks Closure Extended Until 12 November

Following the initial seizures, West Yorkshire Police, supported by Bradford Council, applied to Bradford Magistrates’ Court for a closure order covering premises used or operated by Big Shotter Fireworks Ltd.

The application was granted and the order subsequently extended until 12 November 2026.

The police notice photographed at the Darley Street premises sets out restrictions on access and warns that breaching a closure notice can constitute a criminal offence.

It was issued under Section 76 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, which allows authorities to restrict access to premises in specified circumstances.

A closure order under Section 80 is a separate court-imposed measure.

The fire service confirmed that the court order remains in place pending further consideration by magistrates.

Fire Service Warns of Dangers of Improper Fireworks Storage

Christopher Kemp, Senior Fire Protection Manager at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, stressed the importance of complying with regulations governing explosives.

He said: “Fireworks are explosives and there are strict controls around how and where they can be stored.”

The fire service said the operation had involved removing unusually large quantities of fireworks from several locations.

Mr Kemp added that the controls were intended to protect businesses, employees and the wider public.

He said the investigation remained complex and that it would be inappropriate to speculate about any enforcement action that might follow.

Health and Safety Executive Involved in Investigation

The HSE has been working alongside police and fire officers to assess the storage arrangements and manage potential risks.

Martyn Sime, the HSE’s Chief Inspector of Explosives, said the organisation’s immediate priority was ensuring that the fireworks identified during the investigation were handled and stored safely.

The wider operation comes alongside enforcement activity targeting the suspected illegal sale of fireworks and other goods across West Yorkshire.

Separate joint operations involving police, fire officers and Trading Standards also resulted in the seizure of products, including cigarettes, vapes and unlicensed children’s toys, with an estimated value exceeding £100,000.

Investigation Continues

The authorities have not announced the outcome of the ongoing investigation into the fireworks storage arrangements.

The closure order is a preventative legal measure and does not, by itself, establish that the business or any individual has been convicted of an offence.

Further decisions concerning the premises will depend on the courts and the outcome of continuing enquiries.