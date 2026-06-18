Bradford Teenager Palwasha Akbar Drowns in North Yorkshire River

A 13-year-old Bradford girl tragically drowned in the River Wharfe at Burnsall, North Yorkshire, on 31 May, just a day before her 14th birthday. Palwasha Akbar was enjoying a family barbecue when she got into difficulty in the water. Despite being rescued and rushed to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, she was confirmed dead. The provisional cause of death is drowning.

Family’s Birthday Tragedy

Palwasha’s father, Irshad Akbar, expressed the devastating shock of the accident that unfolded within minutes as the family prepared to leave their picnic spot. “We went there to celebrate her birthday, and her birthday turned into a death day. It is really shocking,” he told the inquest. He described Palwasha as a “God-gifted child” and said the family is “going through agony.”

Moments Of Chaos

The tragic incident happened around 6.30pm when Palwasha and her sister, along with a niece, wandered off for a walk. Palwasha’s mother lost sight of them in the crowd. Within two to three minutes, both girls entered deeper water where they got into difficulty. A passerby rescued the younger sister, but Palwasha could not be saved.

Community Mourning

Palwasha was one of at least 17 people who died in open-water incidents during the late May heatwave. Her school, Bronte Girls’ Secondary Academy, paid tribute to her. Acting principal Lyndsay Hall said, “We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our much-loved students in a swimming accident.”

Remembering Palwasha

The family described Palwasha as “a bright, kind, and caring young girl” whose passing has left a community heartbroken. She loved reading, spending time with friends, and was known for her warm smile and gentle nature. A fundraising appeal has been launched in her memory, with a full inquest planned for a later date.