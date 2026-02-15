Britain Buried Under Snow! Yellow Warnings Blanket Most of UK as Rain Turns to Ice

Yellow Warnings Slam the UK

Britain is getting snowed under as yellow weather warnings for snow and ice come crashing down across large swathes of the country. After weeks of relentless rain, the wet misery is turning bitterly cold, with parts of Scotland and England bracing for freezing snow and hazardous ice.

The Met Office has issued warnings covering most of Scotland and large areas of England until 10 am Sunday.

Floods Add to the Chaos

Flooding is also sweeping in, with more than 70 areas on high alert. Hundreds of homes have already been battered by water, and the Environment Agency is urging caution.

Last night, 74 flood warnings and 163 alerts were in place across England. Jonathan Day, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, revealed that over 24,000 homes and businesses have been shielded—but around 330 properties have already been flooded.

Snowfall Predictions and Travel Mayhem

The Met Office warns that Saturday night’s rain will initially fall as snow, even down to low levels, before milder air pushes the snow to higher ground.

Snow accumulations of 1-3cm expected at low levels.

3-7cm likely above 150m elevation.

Up to 15cm may fall above 400m.

“Ice will be a major hazard,” the Met Office warns, particularly in northeast England and parts of Scotland, where frozen ground could create treacherous conditions.

Snow is expected to turn to rain by Sunday morning, with some freezing rain possible before a slow thaw kicks in and conditions clear from the east.

What’s Next for the Weather?

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said Sunday will start blustery, with showery rain and some hill snow lingering. Meanwhile, milder air will push into the southwest, with Cornwall and Devon seeing temperatures hit a surprisingly mild 12C. The east will lag behind at 4C to 5C.

Expect next week to remain unsettled and blustery, with scattered showers across the country easing briefly on Tuesday before fresh weather systems roar in by Wednesday. A drier Thursday is forecast but don’t pack away your waterproofs just yet.

Stay safe, plan ahead, and expect travel disruptions as Britain battles through this wintery nightmare!