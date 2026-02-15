Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Britain Buried Under Snow! Yellow Warnings Blanket Most of UK as Rain Turns to Ice

Yellow Warnings Slam the UK Britain is getting snowed under as yellow weather warnings for...

Published: 10:46 am February 15, 2026
Updated: 10:46 am February 15, 2026

Yellow Warnings Slam the UK

Britain is getting snowed under as yellow weather warnings for snow and ice come crashing down across large swathes of the country. After weeks of relentless rain, the wet misery is turning bitterly cold, with parts of Scotland and England bracing for freezing snow and hazardous ice.

The Met Office has issued warnings covering most of Scotland and large areas of England until 10 am Sunday.

Floods Add to the Chaos

Flooding is also sweeping in, with more than 70 areas on high alert. Hundreds of homes have already been battered by water, and the Environment Agency is urging caution.

Last night, 74 flood warnings and 163 alerts were in place across England. Jonathan Day, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, revealed that over 24,000 homes and businesses have been shielded—but around 330 properties have already been flooded.

 

 

Snowfall Predictions and Travel Mayhem

The Met Office warns that Saturday night’s rain will initially fall as snow, even down to low levels, before milder air pushes the snow to higher ground.

  • Snow accumulations of 1-3cm expected at low levels.
  • 3-7cm likely above 150m elevation.
  • Up to 15cm may fall above 400m.

“Ice will be a major hazard,” the Met Office warns, particularly in northeast England and parts of Scotland, where frozen ground could create treacherous conditions.

Snow is expected to turn to rain by Sunday morning, with some freezing rain possible before a slow thaw kicks in and conditions clear from the east.

What’s Next for the Weather?

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said Sunday will start blustery, with showery rain and some hill snow lingering. Meanwhile, milder air will push into the southwest, with Cornwall and Devon seeing temperatures hit a surprisingly mild 12C. The east will lag behind at 4C to 5C.

Expect next week to remain unsettled and blustery, with scattered showers across the country easing briefly on Tuesday before fresh weather systems roar in by Wednesday. A drier Thursday is forecast but don’t pack away your waterproofs just yet.

Stay safe, plan ahead, and expect travel disruptions as Britain battles through this wintery nightmare!

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :UkUk NewsUk News

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

FIND TAYLOR LOUISE Missing girl from Sittingbourne

Missing Persons

PHONE DATA Pair sentenced for Edenbridge burglaries

Court News

SNITCH ON DRUG CRIME Oxford Man Caged for Six Years Over Crack Cocaine Bust

Court News

Brave Croydon Firefighters Lead Mozambique Flood Rescue

Travel

UREGENT APPEAL Missing Woman Vanishes from Chatham

Missing Persons

TRAIN PERV BUSTED Masturbates in Front of Woman — Then Tries to Silence Her

Travel

EXCOP Ex-PC Caught Out: Gross Misconduct Proven at Charing Cross

Travel

BRING HIM HOME Missing Teen from Maidstone Feared Near Canterbury

Missing Persons

Two Bristol Men Jailed Over Shocking Cardiff Shotgun Attack on Teen

UK News

LORRY HORROR Road Closed, Police Swarm Thamesmead Lorry Horror on Eastern Way

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Italy ramps up crackdown on migrant boats with naval blockades

World News

Italy ramps up crackdown on migrant boats with naval blockades

World News

POLICE APPEAL Bath Assault: Police Hunt Man with Crucial Information

UK News

Bath Assault: Police Hunt Man with Crucial Information

UK News

ATTACKER JAILED Hero strangers stop savage hammer attack on ex-wife in Newcastle street

Court News

Hero strangers stop savage hammer attack on ex-wife in Newcastle street

Court News
MORE FOR YOU

WOMAN ATTACKED Woman Assaulted at London Restaurant – Police Investigate

Live News

Woman Assaulted at London Restaurant – Police Investigate

Live News

URGENT WARNING Huge Blaze Tears Through Derelict Canterbury Building

Missing Persons

Huge Blaze Tears Through Derelict Canterbury Building

Missing Persons

Former Odeon Cinema in Canterbury Catches Fire

Live News

Former Odeon Cinema in Canterbury Catches Fire

Live News
MORE FROM UKNIP

Looking for Some Online Casino Alternatives?

Travel

Looking for Some Online Casino Alternatives?

Travel

CANTERBURY BLAZE Firefighters continue to Battle Huge Fire at Derelict Building in Canterbury

Missing Persons

Firefighters continue to Battle Huge Fire at Derelict Building in Canterbury

Missing Persons

COUNTY LINES Brothers Locked Up for Eight Years Over Wolverhampton ‘Kash Line’ Drug Empire

US News

Brothers Locked Up for Eight Years Over Wolverhampton ‘Kash Line’ Drug Empire

US News
Watch Live