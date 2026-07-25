Builder Charged With GBH After Man Seriously Injured in Purton Building Site Stabbing

A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a worker suffered life-threatening injuries during an alleged stabbing at a building site in Purton, Wiltshire. Emergency services were called to the Widham Gardens development on Thursday, 23 July, following reports of a serious assault. The victim, a man in his 20s, sustained a serious head injury after allegedly being stabbed with a screwdriver. He was taken to hospital, where his injuries were described as life-threatening.

Man charged

Wiltshire Police said James Denys, 36, of Ravensdale, East Wichel, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent (Section 18 GBH). He was due to appear before Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 25 July.

Second man bailed

A second man, aged 36, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender following the incident. Police said he has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Appeal for witnesses

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the assault and are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that could assist the investigation, to come forward. In a statement, Wiltshire Police said:

“If you witnessed what happened and haven’t spoken to police, or you have any concerns, please come forward and speak with one of our officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, report information through the force’s website, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Proceedings against James Denys are now active, and he is entitled to a fair trial.