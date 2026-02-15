A car fire at Ferry Lane Interchange has brought the A13 westbound to a crawl. The entry slip road is shut, causing long queues and serious delays for drivers heading into London.

Road Closures and Traffic Jams

Location: A13 Westbound at Ferry Lane (Ferry Lane Interchange)

Incident: Earlier car fire

The entry slip road is closed completely

Lane one of three lanes remains shut on the main carriageway

Queues are building as traffic backs up

What Drivers Need to Know

Traffic cameras confirm the entry slip road closure and lane restrictions. Motorists are advised to expect significant delays and seek alternative routes if possible.