SEO HEADLINE: Child Killer Stabbed 25 Times and Left to Die at HMP Wakefield TWO WORD TEASE: Prison Attack A 33-year-old convicted child killer, Kyle Bevan, was fatally stabbed 25 times by three inmates at HMP Wakefield on 5 November last year, Leeds Crown Court heard. Bevan was serving a life sentence with a minimum of 28 years for the brutal 2023 murder of two-year-old Lola James in Pembrokeshire, Wales. The toddler suffered 101 injuries, described by doctors as similar to those from a high-speed car crash. His attackers left him in bed as if asleep, and his body was not found until next morning’s roll call.

Brutal Prison Cell Murder

Bevan was followed into his fourth-floor cell by three prisoners – Lee Newell, 57; Mark Fellows, 45; and David Taylor, 63. The attack lasted just under five minutes during which he was stabbed through his heart, major blood vessels and bone. After the assault, the prisoners arranged his body in bed before leaving the scene.

Disturbing Child Murder Details

Bevan’s murder of Lola James involved horrific injuries covering her entire body. Instead of seeking help, he filmed a 22-second video of the severely injured toddler propped up, showing chilling callousness.

Tensions In High-security Prison

Leeds Crown Court heard there were rising tensions at Wakefield between vulnerable prisoners—including sex offenders and child criminals—and the general inmate population, who were housed together on the same wings against their wishes. This friction may have contributed to the fatal attack.

Trial And Charges

Newell, Fellows and Taylor all plead not guilty to murder. The prosecution maintains the trio targeted Bevan deliberately. The trial is ongoing.