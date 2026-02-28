Watch Live
CHILD STRUCK Child Struck by Car on Bromley Road – Emergency Services Respond

Emergency crews are on the scene after a young child was hit by a vehicle...

Published: 11:33 pm February 28, 2026
Updated: 11:33 pm February 28, 2026

Emergency crews are on the scene after a young child was hit by a vehicle on Bromley Road. Authorities urge people to avoid the area to allow first responders to work efficiently.

Community Sends Support and Prayers

Residents and social media users have flooded platforms with messages of hope and support for the child’s family during this distressing time.

 

Lizzie Hatch-Chapple: “Hoping the child is okay and the family can get through this difficult time 💕”

Cassandra Anderson: “Really hope they are ok. Thoughts are with the family.”

Annette Sheppard: “Hope the little one pulls through, sending love to all involved 🙏🙏🙏”

Akin Rustem: “Hope he’s okay 🙏🏻🙏🏻”

Rita Wootton: “🙏”

What You Need to Know

  • The incident occurred on Bromley Road – not Downham High Street, as some have mistakenly reported.
  • Emergency services are currently attending the scene.
  • The well-being of the child and support for their family remain the community’s top priority.
  • Councillors and authorities are yet to release further details.

Stay tuned for updates as this developing story unfolds.

