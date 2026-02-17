Cold Health Alert Hits UK as Snow and Flood Risks Grow

Warning from UKHSA: Freezing temperatures threaten vulnerable people’s lives, with snow and heavy rain set to cause chaos across the country.

UKHSA Issues Cold Weather Health Alert

A cold health alert is in force across large swathes of England, running from 6am Friday to 8am Monday. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warns the plunging temps will put vulnerable groups at greater risk and push healthcare services to their limits.

The alert covers the South West, Midlands, North East, North West, and Yorkshire and The Humber. UKHSA says the bitter conditions “pose a greater risk to life of vulnerable people,” urging extra caution over the coming days.

Snow Set to Blanket Wales and Midlands

The Met Office has slapped a yellow warning for snow across parts of Wales and central England on Wednesday and Thursday. Forecasters predict 2cm to 5cm of snow in higher ground, with lighter dustings in low-lying areas overnight.

Another yellow warning is out for southern England too, where rain is expected to trigger flooding and travel disruption. This latest wet spell follows a battering from January’s storms Goretti, Ingrid and Chandra — all drenched the South West with heavy rain.

Flooding Risk Looms After Record January Rainfall

The UK is bracing for flooding headaches for months, according to experts. The UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology reported that southern and southwestern rivers hit record-high levels last month, saturating the soil and causing water to rise through the ground.

The Environment Agency warns of a “significant risk” of groundwater flooding that could persist into spring, threatening communities already battered by relentless rain.

Stay Ahead: Weather Watch and Safety Tips