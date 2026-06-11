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TERROR PROBE Counter-Terrorism Police Lead Probe into Manchester School Stabbing Attack

Counter-Terrorism Police Lead Probe into Manchester School Stabbing Attack

Counter-terrorism officers have taken over the investigation following a stabbing at Co-Op Academy in Blackley, Manchester, on 9 June. Two 14-year-old pupils and a 27-year-old teacher were injured and hospitalised but have since been discharged. A 14-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and initially detained under the Mental Health Act before being released into police custody as inquiries continue.

Counter-terrorism Leads

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed that Counter Terrorism Policing North West now heads the investigation, with GMP detectives providing support. Ongoing searches and enquiries are focusing on all potential motivations, while detectives remain open-minded. GMP emphasised the attack has not been declared a terrorist incident at this time.

Victims Released

All three victims escaped serious injury and have been discharged from the hospital. Emergency services and local authorities responded quickly to reports of the stabbing at the school.

Suspect Held

The 14-year-old female suspect remains in custody in Manchester, undergoing further assessment. Chief Superintendent David Meeney stated the suspect has been evaluated by health professionals and investigations into the motive are progressing swiftly.

Community Reassurance

Chief Superintendent Meeney addressed local concerns, confirming there is no current intelligence suggesting further threats. Police continue to patrol the area and encourage residents to report any information or concerns related to the incident.

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