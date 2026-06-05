Cumbria Police Use Live Facial Recognition at Appleby Horse Fair

Cumbria Police have deployed live facial recognition technology for the first time at the Appleby Horse Fair in Cumbria this weekend, supported by both law enforcement and the traveller community. Over 200 officers are working round the clock in the force’s largest operation to date, aiming to keep tens of thousands of visitors safe at this annual event.

Community Endorses Technology

Billy Welch, the Gypsy and traveller representative on the fair’s organising group, stated that most attendees support the use of facial recognition. He noted the technology’s common use at large public events, adding, “If you’ve done nothing wrong, you’ve got nothing to worry about.”

Police Highlight Safety Gains

Detective Superintendent Dan St Quintin of Cumbria Police said the cameras enhance safety and encourage a more enjoyable atmosphere. He explained that many from the Gypsy, Roma and traveller community feel more secure attending, as the technology acts as a deterrent against troublemakers, drawing more new visitors than in previous years.

Record Crowds Expected

The Appleby Horse Fair typically attracts tens of thousands annually, with organisers anticipating an increase of up to 50,000 attendees this year. Danny Jones, a visitor from Cardiff of 30 years, praised the event’s unique atmosphere and strong ties with the travelling community.

Balancing Security And Community

By combining live facial recognition with traditional policing, Cumbria Police aim to maintain high security while respecting cultural traditions, ensuring the fair remains a safe and welcoming celebration of heritage.