Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TECH SUPPORT Cumbria Police Use Live Facial Recognition at Appleby Horse Fair

Cumbria Police Use Live Facial Recognition at Appleby Horse Fair

Cumbria Police have deployed live facial recognition technology for the first time at the Appleby Horse Fair in Cumbria this weekend, supported by both law enforcement and the traveller community. Over 200 officers are working round the clock in the force’s largest operation to date, aiming to keep tens of thousands of visitors safe at this annual event.

Community Endorses Technology

Billy Welch, the Gypsy and traveller representative on the fair’s organising group, stated that most attendees support the use of facial recognition. He noted the technology’s common use at large public events, adding, “If you’ve done nothing wrong, you’ve got nothing to worry about.”

Police Highlight Safety Gains

Detective Superintendent Dan St Quintin of Cumbria Police said the cameras enhance safety and encourage a more enjoyable atmosphere. He explained that many from the Gypsy, Roma and traveller community feel more secure attending, as the technology acts as a deterrent against troublemakers, drawing more new visitors than in previous years.

Record Crowds Expected

The Appleby Horse Fair typically attracts tens of thousands annually, with organisers anticipating an increase of up to 50,000 attendees this year. Danny Jones, a visitor from Cardiff of 30 years, praised the event’s unique atmosphere and strong ties with the travelling community.

Balancing Security And Community

By combining live facial recognition with traditional policing, Cumbria Police aim to maintain high security while respecting cultural traditions, ensuring the fair remains a safe and welcoming celebration of heritage.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Woman Murdered Near Helston As Man Charged with Rape and Killing

MURDER CHARGE Woman Murdered Near Helston As Man Charged with Rape and Killing

UK News
Search Underway for Missing 52-Year-Old Benjamin Niuwenhuisen in Plymouth

BRING HIM HOME Search Underway for Missing 52-Year-Old Benjamin Niuwenhuisen in Plymouth

UK News
Police Appeal Issued to Find Man Wanted for Prison Recall in Greater Manchester

WANTED ON RECALL Police Appeal Issued to Find Man Wanted for Prison Recall in Greater Manchester

UK News
Police Appeal After Attempted Burglaries at Plymouth Businesses

CHECK CCTV Police Appeal After Attempted Burglaries at Plymouth Businesses

UK News
Two Men Convicted of Stabbing Iran International Journalist in Wimbledon

KNIFE ATTACK Two Men Convicted of Stabbing Iran International Journalist in Wimbledon

UK News
21-Year-Old Man Stabbed and Hospitalised in Ellenborough Road Sidcup

KNIFE ATTACK 21-Year-Old Man Stabbed and Hospitalised in Ellenborough Road Sidcup

UK News
Paul Quinn jailed 24 years for 2003 Salford rape after wrongful conviction

HARSH SENTANCE Paul Quinn jailed 24 years for 2003 Salford rape after wrongful conviction

UK News
CCTV Image Released in Canterbury Voyeurism Investigation

WOMAN FILMED CCTV Image Released in Canterbury Voyeurism Investigation

UK News
Lewisham Dad Taiwo Ekerin Fatally Attacked Outside Nightclub

MURDER APPEAL Lewisham Dad Taiwo Ekerin Fatally Attacked Outside Nightclub

UK News
Lancaster Teacher Banned for Life Over Sexual Fantasies About Pupils

TEACHER BAN Lancaster Teacher Banned for Life Over Sexual Fantasies About Pupils

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
West Midlands Police Hunt Parcel Thieves in Moseley Birmingham

POLICE HUNT West Midlands Police Hunt Parcel Thieves in Moseley Birmingham

UK News
West Midlands Police Hunt Parcel Thieves in Moseley Birmingham

West Midlands Police Hunt Parcel Thieves in Moseley Birmingham

UK News
Man Jailed 26 Years for Stabbing Ex-Partnership in Whiteley Workplace Attack

KNIFE HORROR Man Jailed 26 Years for Stabbing Ex-Partnership in Whiteley Workplace Attack

UK News
Man Jailed 26 Years for Stabbing Ex-Partnership in Whiteley Workplace Attack

Man Jailed 26 Years for Stabbing Ex-Partnership in Whiteley Workplace Attack

UK News
Man Assaulted at West Ealing Station

PUNCHED TO THE GROUND Man Assaulted at West Ealing Station

UK News
Man Assaulted at West Ealing Station

Man Assaulted at West Ealing Station

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

FIND ALBERT Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

UK News
Police Appeal After Swindon Woman Lauren Goes Missing

FIND LAUREN Police Appeal After Swindon Woman Lauren Goes Missing

UK News
Police Appeal After Swindon Woman Lauren Goes Missing

Police Appeal After Swindon Woman Lauren Goes Missing

UK News
Speeding Driver Jailed for M20 Crash Killing Two Women

DIED AT SCENE Speeding Driver Jailed for M20 Crash Killing Two Women

UK News
Speeding Driver Jailed for M20 Crash Killing Two Women

Speeding Driver Jailed for M20 Crash Killing Two Women

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Jailed for Throwing Loaded Gun from Window in Hucknall

POLICE BUST Man Jailed for Throwing Loaded Gun from Window in Hucknall

UK News
Man Jailed for Throwing Loaded Gun from Window in Hucknall

Man Jailed for Throwing Loaded Gun from Window in Hucknall

UK News
Adrian White Jailed for Sexual Assault on Train from Birmingham to London

POLICE JUSTICE Adrian White Jailed for Sexual Assault on Train from Birmingham to London

UK News
Adrian White Jailed for Sexual Assault on Train from Birmingham to London

Adrian White Jailed for Sexual Assault on Train from Birmingham to London

UK News
Two Men Jailed 11 Years for Knife Raids in Preston and Chorley Shops

KNIFE RAIDS Two Men Jailed 11 Years for Knife Raids in Preston and Chorley Shops

UK News
Two Men Jailed 11 Years for Knife Raids in Preston and Chorley Shops

Two Men Jailed 11 Years for Knife Raids in Preston and Chorley Shops

UK News
Watch Live