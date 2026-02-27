Watch Live
CLOSURE QEII Bridge Southbound Shut Overnight This Saturday

Heads up, drivers! The southbound lanes on the QEII Bridge will be closed overnight on...

Published: 6:04 am February 27, 2026
Updated: 9:05 am February 27, 2026
QE2 Bridge Closed After Tanker Incident Underneath Dartford Crossing

Heads up, drivers! The southbound lanes on the QEII Bridge will be closed overnight on Saturday, February 28, from 10pm until 5am for essential maintenance and safety inspections.

Traffic Diverted Through Dartford Tunnels

From 9.30pm, southbound traffic will be rerouted via a contraflow system through the Dartford east tunnel. The Dartford west tunnel will stay open all night for northbound traffic.

However, northbound vehicles must heed a strict height limit. Only vehicles between 4.8m (15’9”) and 5.0m (16’6”) will face restrictions, and those over 4.8m may be diverted elsewhere.

Weekend Tunnel Closures Add to Disruption

  • Friday, February 27: Dartford west tunnel closed from 11pm to 6am.
  • Saturday, February 28: QEII Bridge southbound closed 10pm to 5am.

These closures form routine checks but can change without warning. Drivers should stay alert for last-minute updates.

Why the Fuss? Dartford Crossing is Vital

The Dartford Crossing – made up of the QEII Bridge and two tunnels – is the only road link crossing the Thames east of London. It connects Essex and Kent and feeds directly into the M25, one of Europe’s busiest motorways.

Normally, the QEII Bridge handles southbound traffic, while the Dartford tunnels serve northbound vehicles. With the bridge closed, the east tunnel becomes a crucial diversion route for southbound journeys. Northbound traffic below 4.8m will continue through the west tunnel, while taller vehicles must follow designated diversions.

Plan ahead, stay safe, and expect delays. The closures aim to keep one of the UK’s busiest crossings running smoothly.

