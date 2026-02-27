Watch Live
FAT FINGERS Drug Dealer’s Blunder: Sends Cocaine Ad to Probation Officer

Published: 9:24 am February 27, 2026
Updated: 9:24 am February 27, 2026

Urim Pomari, recently freed from custody, made a shocking error. Just two weeks after his release on 21 October, he blasted out a bulk text selling cocaine – complete with a cheeky snowflake emoji. But the real kicker? He accidentally included his own probation officer in the drug pitch.

Police Crack Down After Search

After catching wind of the message, cops raided Pomari’s Ipswich home. They seized cocaine, scales, and a hefty £1,255 in cash. The blunder didn’t go unnoticed by the judge.

Judge Hits Out at “Foolish” Dealer

Judge Nicola Talbot-Hadley slammed Pomari as “not a sophisticated” crook and called it “particularly foolish” to text his probation officer.

Pomari was sentenced to 2 years and 4 months in jail. The seized money won’t sit in a police fund either – it’s set to be donated to local charities.

