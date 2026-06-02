Bexley Man 98 Denies Historic Child Sex Abuse Charges

Arthur Fenn, 98, of a Bexley care home, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on June 2 charged with 13 counts of indecent assault against a child under 14. The alleged offences date from the late 1950s to the late 1980s. Fenn told the court he intends to plead not guilty.

Hearing Issues Delay Case

Fenn was granted an adjournment to consult a hearing specialist after explaining he is currently unable to hear. The court agreed to delay proceedings to accommodate his medical needs.

Bail Conditions Set

The defendant was released on bail with strict conditions, including a prohibition on contacting any prosecution witnesses linked to the case.

Historic Allegations Reviewed

The charges relate to historic child sex offences, reflecting ongoing efforts by police and courts to investigate decades-old allegations and deliver justice regardless of elapsed time.