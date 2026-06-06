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TEEN SEX ATTACK Dublin Man Sentenced for Teen Sex Assault with Suspended Jail Term

Dublin Man Sentenced for Teen Sex Assault with Suspended Jail Term

A 19-year-old Dublin man received a 12-month suspended sentence for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl near a shopping centre wasteland in March 2022. The court heard the man was 15 at the time and pleaded guilty to defilement of a child. The case raises concerns about youth offending and mental health in the justice system.

Judge Hands Suspended Sentence

Mr Justice Patrick McGrath suspended the jail term, citing the offender’s age and “particular vulnerability.” The court was told the man has autism, ADHD, OCD, and a mild intellectual disability impacting his social understanding and judgement, shaping the sentencing approach.

Attack Circumstances Revealed

The victim had been socialising with friends and consuming alcohol before meeting a group of boys, including the offender, near the shopping centre. They proceeded to a nearby wasteland where the assault occurred. The victim told Gardaí she repeatedly refused consent, was pushed to the ground, and possibly blacked out. The offender claimed the encounter was consensual and that he believed she was 16.

Victim Shares Impact

Now 19, the victim described the assault as one of her worst life experiences, leaving her “confused, scared, alone, helpless” with ongoing anxiety, paranoia, and physical illness. She said she is still recovering four years later, but remains determined not to let the attack define her future. “All I wanted was justice, and that is what I’ve done,” she said.

Legal Proceedings And Defence

The Director of Public Prosecutions withdrew a more serious charge after the guilty plea. Defence counsel highlighted that the offender faces unrelated burglary and vehicle offences and stressed his mental health difficulties and the challenges he would face in custody.

Sentencing Details And Conditions

The judge imposed a headline sentence of five years, reduced to two years due to the offender’s age, then further reduced to a 12-month suspended sentence, suspended for three years. Conditions include offence-related work and therapeutic support.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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