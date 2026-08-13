Eight fire engines battle overnight moorland wildfire near Oldham

Firefighters worked through the night tackling a large moorland wildfire near Oldham which at its height covered an area measuring around 500 metres by 150 metres. Eight fire engines were sent to the blaze near Holmfirth Road at around 10.25pm on Wednesday, August 12, as crews battled to prevent the flames spreading across the moorland. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters used hose reel jets and specialist equipment to bring the wildfire under control. Crews remained at the scene on Thursday morning damping down hotspots, monitoring the affected area and working to prevent the fire from reigniting or spreading. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said:

“Our crews have brought the wildfire under control, which at its height covered approximately 500 metres by 150 metres, using hose reel jets and specialist equipment. “We remain at the scene this morning damping down hotspots and preventing fire spread. “Please avoid the area while we respond to the incident. A road closure is in place on Holmfirth Road between Dovestone and Greenfield reservoirs.”

Members of the public have been urged to stay away from the area while emergency crews continue their work. Holmfirth Road remains closed in both directions between Dovestone and Greenfield reservoirs. The latest incident comes as firefighters across several parts of the UK deal with wildfires during exceptionally hot and dry conditions. Temperatures reached 38.1C at Kew Gardens on Thursday, the highest recorded in the UK so far this year. The firefighting operation remains ongoing.