Police have issued an urgent appeal to help locate a missing 21-year-old woman amid growing concern for her welfare after she disappeared in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Maisie, 21, was last seen at around 12.45am on Sunday, February 15, in the Rosebery Crescent area of Jesmond, Newcastle. Officers say her disappearance is out of character, and enquiries are ongoing to trace her whereabouts as soon as possible.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with medium-length blonde hair. At the time she went missing, Maisie is believed to have been wearing either a long black coat or a purple raincoat, along with dark-coloured leggings and hiking boots.

Police and family members are increasingly worried about her safety and are urging anyone who may have seen her, or who has information about her movements to come forward immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident details. In an emergency or if there is an immediate sighting, always call 999.

Officers continue to carry out searches and enquiries in the Jesmond area as the investigation remains ongoing.