Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIRE EVACUATION Fire Prompts Major Evacuation Near Daler Rowney Warehouse in Bracknell

Emergency services are currently responding to a fire near the Daler Rowney warehouse on Peacock Lane in Bracknell. Thames Valley Police have confirmed that evacuation measures are in place as a precaution to ensure public safety.

Evacuation In Progress

Officers are actively evacuating residents and businesses close to the site of the fire. Those required to leave their premises are being visited door-to-door by officers, with clear instructions to follow. An evacuation rendezvous point has been set up at Waitrose, located at what3words: script.prone.wiser.  

Fire Location Confirmed

The blaze is reported at the Daler Rowney facility, known for paint manufacturing. The fire is on the opposite side of the road from Waitrose and is currently being tackled by fire crews.

Precautionary Measures

Authorities advise anyone in the area who is not being evacuated to keep all windows and doors closed to limit exposure. All emergency services are working jointly to bring the fire under control. The public is reassured that the evacuation is a precautionary step, with further updates expected as the situation develops.

Official Guidance

Thames Valley Police ask the public to cooperate fully with emergency personnel on the scene. Anyone attempting to access the area is advised to respect the cordons and allow responders space to operate effectively.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man Falls Between Train and Platform at Brighton Station Emergency Response

PLATFORM INCIDENT Man Falls Between Train and Platform at Brighton Station Emergency Response

UK News
Man Arrested After Early Hours Rape and Assault in Wellington Somerset

SEX ATTACK ARREST Man Arrested After Early Hours Rape and Assault in Wellington Somerset

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Seriously Injuring Teen on Electric Bike in Corby

EBIKE CRASH Man Found Guilty of Seriously Injuring Teen on Electric Bike in Corby

UK News
London Heatwave Sparks Furious Harlesden Road Rage Clash

ROAD RAGE London Heatwave Sparks Furious Harlesden Road Rage Clash

UK News
Met Police AI Flags 100 Officers for Misconduct in Major Inquiry

POLICE PROBE Met Police AI Flags 100 Officers for Misconduct in Major Inquiry

UK News
Judge Faces Criticism Over Lenient Sentences in UK Sex and Theft

COURT BACKLASH Judge Faces Criticism Over Lenient Sentences in UK Sex and Theft

UK News
Essex Police Dog PD Kaiser Named Best in England and Wales

K9 CHAMPION Essex Police Dog PD Kaiser Named Best in England and Wales

UK News
Nigel Jackson jailed for strangulation and abuse in Nottingham

KNIFE ATTACK Nigel Jackson jailed for strangulation and abuse in Nottingham

UK News
BBC To Skip World Cup Final Halftime Show On Live TV

TV BAN BBC To Skip World Cup Final Halftime Show On Live TV

UK News
Huge Queen Street Fire Triggers Major Emergency Response in Grimsby

Huge Queen Street Fire Triggers Major Emergency Response in Grimsby

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Woman Jailed 21 Years for Hammer and Knife Murder in Rutherglen

MURDER SENTANCE Woman Jailed 21 Years for Hammer and Knife Murder in Rutherglen

UK News
Woman Jailed 21 Years for Hammer and Knife Murder in Rutherglen

Woman Jailed 21 Years for Hammer and Knife Murder in Rutherglen

UK News
Angry Dad’s Car Park Showdown Over Kids Goes Viral Online

VIRAL CLASH Angry Dad’s Car Park Showdown Over Kids Goes Viral Online

UK News
Angry Dad’s Car Park Showdown Over Kids Goes Viral Online

Angry Dad’s Car Park Showdown Over Kids Goes Viral Online

UK News
19-Year-Old Woman Hospitalised After Abbey Wood Stabbing

KNIFE ATTACK 19-Year-Old Woman Hospitalised After Abbey Wood Stabbing

UK News
19-Year-Old Woman Hospitalised After Abbey Wood Stabbing

19-Year-Old Woman Hospitalised After Abbey Wood Stabbing

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Missing Man Bobby Sought by Police in East and South London

BRING HIM HOME Missing Man Bobby Sought by Police in East and South London

UK News
Missing Man Bobby Sought by Police in East and South London

Missing Man Bobby Sought by Police in East and South London

UK News
Man Critically Injured After Assault Near Sidcup Station

Man Critically Injured After Assault Near Sidcup Station

UK News
Man Critically Injured After Assault Near Sidcup Station

Man Critically Injured After Assault Near Sidcup Station

UK News
Man Dies in Fatal Single-Car Crash Near South Molton

FATAL COLLISION Man Dies in Fatal Single-Car Crash Near South Molton

UK News
Man Dies in Fatal Single-Car Crash Near South Molton

Man Dies in Fatal Single-Car Crash Near South Molton

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Pleads Guilty After Serious Injury Driving Incident on A303 Near Bulford

CRITICALLY HURT Man Pleads Guilty After Serious Injury Driving Incident on A303 Near Bulford

UK News
Man Pleads Guilty After Serious Injury Driving Incident on A303 Near Bulford

Man Pleads Guilty After Serious Injury Driving Incident on A303 Near Bulford

UK News
Woman Arrested in Drogheda Over Kyran Durnin Murder Inquiry

MURDER ARREST Woman Arrested in Drogheda Over Kyran Durnin Murder Inquiry

UK News
Woman Arrested in Drogheda Over Kyran Durnin Murder Inquiry

Woman Arrested in Drogheda Over Kyran Durnin Murder Inquiry

UK News
33-Year-Old Man Dies in Fatal Chester Road Crash Birmingham

FATAL CRASH PROBE 33-Year-Old Man Dies in Fatal Chester Road Crash Birmingham

UK News
33-Year-Old Man Dies in Fatal Chester Road Crash Birmingham

33-Year-Old Man Dies in Fatal Chester Road Crash Birmingham

UK News
Watch Live