Five people have been killed and more than ten others injured after a gunman opened fire from a car in the heart of Kraków, Poland, prompting a major armed police operation at one of the country’s busiest tourist destinations.

The shooting happened shortly after 3pm local time on Saturday (7 November) in the city’s historic Main Market Square, known as Rynek Główny, where crowds of residents and tourists were gathered.

Polish police have confirmed five deaths and said more than a dozen people were injured. The suspect was shot by officers and detained before being taken to hospital.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, with an air ambulance helicopter landing in the square as paramedics treated casualties.

Gunman Reportedly Fired at People From Car in Kraków

Initial reports suggest the attacker drove towards the Main Market Square from Sławkowska Street before opening fire on people in the area.

Police in the Małopolska region said a man entered the square in a vehicle and began shooting towards people nearby.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as people ran for cover when gunfire erupted.

Some sought shelter inside nearby shops while others fled the square.

Police officers were among those reported injured during the incident.

The suspect was subsequently shot by police, arrested and taken for medical treatment.

Authorities have not yet released his identity or confirmed a motive for the attack.

Five People Confirmed Dead as Emergency Services Respond

The initial casualty reports suggested two people had been killed and at least ten injured.

However, Polish police subsequently revised the death toll to five, with more than a dozen people reported injured.

Firefighters, armed police and emergency medical teams attended the scene.

An air ambulance helicopter landed in the square as rescue workers dealt with the aftermath.

The precise number of injured people and the severity of their injuries remain subject to further official updates.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk Responds to Shooting

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that he was receiving updates from the country’s interior minister as police investigated the shooting.

In a statement posted on social media, he said he was being kept informed about the situation in Kraków.

He added that police were investigating the background and circumstances of the attack.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the shooting was terrorism-related or whether anyone else was involved.

Police Operation at Popular Kraków Tourist Attraction

Kraków’s Main Market Square is one of Poland’s best-known landmarks, surrounded by historic buildings, restaurants, shops and popular visitor attractions.

The square is home to St Mary’s Basilica and the Cloth Hall, drawing large numbers of tourists throughout the year.

Police and emergency services remained at the scene following the shooting, with authorities urging people in the area to follow safety instructions.

Investigators are working to establish what led to the attack and whether the gunman acted alone.

The incident has prompted a major emergency response in one of Poland’s most visited cities.

This is a developing story. The death toll, number of injured people and circumstances surrounding the shooting may change as further information is released by Polish authorities.