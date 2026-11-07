A police search involving forensic officers and specialist dogs has been reported in Falconwood, south-east London, raising questions about the nature of an investigation near Rochester Way.

The police activity was reported on Friday, 6 November, with officers and police dogs reportedly seen in the area.

The search was highlighted by local newspaper News Shopper, which reported on the police presence under the headline Falconwood Rochester Way police search: Forensics and dogs spotted.

The involvement of forensic personnel and police dogs has prompted interest locally, although the reason for the operation has not been established.

It is not yet known whether officers were searching for evidence connected to a criminal investigation, responding to a particular incident or carrying out another police operation.

There has been no independently verified information confirming any arrests, injuries or offences connected with the reported search.

Further details are being sought from the Metropolitan Police about the nature of the operation, whether any roads or public areas were affected and whether officers are appealing for information.