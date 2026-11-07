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SWORD ATTACK Three Arrested After Boy, 17, Injured in Suspected Sword Attack Near Gloucester School

Three people have been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was wounded during a suspected sword attack near a secondary school in Gloucester, prompting an armed police operation and the lockdown of two schools.

Gloucestershire Constabulary was called to Chalford Road in Tuffley shortly after 8.50am on Friday, 6 November, following reports that two males, one allegedly carrying a sword, had chased two teenage boys.

One of the boys, aged 17, suffered a superficial wound believed to have been caused by the weapon. The second boy, also 17, escaped without physical injuries.

Police have now confirmed that three males, aged 17, 18 and 19, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A woman previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.

Armed Police and Helicopter Deployed Near St Peter’s High School

The incident happened close to St Peter’s High School during the morning school run, raising concerns among parents, pupils and nearby residents.

Police said two males were reportedly seen chasing the teenagers along Chalford Road before fleeing on foot.

Armed officers were deployed to search the surrounding area, supported by the National Police Air Service helicopter and a specialist drone unit.

St Peter’s High School and nearby Willow Primary Academy were placed into lockdown while officers searched for those involved.

Pupils remained inside classrooms as a precaution during the police response.

Gloucestershire Constabulary later reassured the community that there was not believed to be a wider threat.

Three Arrested Following Gloucester Sword Incident

A 19-year-old man from Gloucester was arrested overnight on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

An 18-year-old man, also from Gloucester, handed himself in to police on Saturday morning.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

In a further development announced at 2.39pm on Saturday, police confirmed that a 17-year-old boy from Gloucester had also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three remained in police custody for questioning at the time of the latest police update.

A woman who was arrested on Friday on suspicion of assisting an offender was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

No charges have been announced.

Police Reassure Parents Following School Lockdowns

Detective Inspector Sophie Dawkins, from Gloucestershire Constabulary’s Criminal Investigation Department, acknowledged the alarm caused by the incident.

She said: “We completely understand the concern this incident would have caused, especially when it happened near a school at drop off time.”

The detective confirmed that armed officers, drone teams and police aviation resources had been deployed as part of the response.

Neighbourhood officers also attended the area to reassure parents and members of the public.

Police have confirmed that the injured teenager did not require hospital treatment.

Witnesses and Dashcam Footage Sought

Detectives are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the reported attack and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Officers particularly want to hear from motorists travelling through Chalford Road and surrounding streets at around 8.50am on Friday.

Anyone with relevant dashcam, doorbell or other video footage is also urged to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary.

Information can be submitted through the force’s online reporting service, quoting reference 53260095808.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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