British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a woman reported being indecently exposed to on a train travelling between Peterborough and Ely.

The alleged incident happened shortly before 4pm on Wednesday, 23 September 2026, while the woman was travelling through Cambridgeshire.

According to police, the passenger noticed that a man sitting at a table had exposed himself.

Detectives have now issued an image of a man they believe may hold information that could assist their investigation.

CCTV Appeal Following Alleged Indecent Exposure on Train

The reported incident took place aboard a train travelling from Peterborough towards Ely.

British Transport Police launched an investigation after receiving a report from the woman.

On Friday, 6 November, officers released a CCTV image as part of their efforts to establish what happened and identify someone who could help with their enquiries.

Police have not publicly identified the man pictured, and the release of his image does not mean he has been charged with or found guilty of an offence.

British Transport Police Appeal for Information

Officers are asking passengers and members of the public to examine the CCTV appeal and contact investigators if they recognise the individual.

British Transport Police said: “Officers believe the man pictured may have information that could help their investigation.”

Anyone who recognises him or has information about the incident is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.

Those contacting police should quote reference 112 of 24 September.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The appeal remains part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged incident.