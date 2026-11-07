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MURDER CHARGE Woman, 40, Charged After Man Found Dead at Margate Property as Police Investigate Circumstances

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with preventing the lawful burial of a body and fraud following the discovery of a man’s body at a property in Margate, Kent.

Kent Police launched an investigation after officers were called to an address in Millmead Road at approximately 3pm on Thursday, 5 November 2026, following concerns for a person’s welfare.

Officers attended the property and discovered the body of a man in his 50s.

His next of kin have been traced and informed.

Woman Charged Following Death in Millmead Road

Detectives investigating the circumstances initially arrested a woman on suspicion of murder.

Michelle Brimson, 40, of Millmead Road, Margate, was subsequently charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body and fraud by misrepresentation.

She has not been charged with murder.

Kent Police confirmed that enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, including its cause.

The deceased has not been publicly identified in the police statement.

Michelle Brimson Appears at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court

Brimson appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 7 November.

She was granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, 7 December 2026.

The conditions of her bail have not been disclosed.

Police have not released further information about the circumstances in which the man’s body was discovered or the allegations underlying the charges.

Kent Police Appeal for Information

Detectives are continuing to investigate the man’s death and are asking anyone with information who has not already spoken to officers to come forward.

Anyone who may be able to assist should contact Kent Police on 01303 289600, quoting reference 05-0990.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its online reporting service.

The cause of the man’s death remains under investigation.

Brimson is due to return to court next month. The charges against her are allegations and she has not been convicted.

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