A stray firework sparked a serious house fire in Wigston, Leicestershire, leaving the roof of a property severely damaged and prompting a major emergency services response.

Five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were sent to Sussex Road shortly after 9.30pm on Thursday, 5 November 2026, after a fire broke out in the roof of a semi-detached house.

Firefighters worked through the night to bring the blaze under control.

Fortunately, nobody was injured, although the roof suffered extensive damage.

Police Officers Discover Smoke Coming From House Roof

Leicestershire Police officers carrying out routine burglary patrols spotted an unusual amount of smoke in the area and began checking nearby properties.

After identifying a house with smoke coming from its roof space, officers alerted their control room and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

They then attempted to contact anyone who might have been inside.

When nobody answered, officers forced entry by breaking a downstairs window and climbing into the property.

They searched every room and confirmed that no people or animals were inside.

Other officers evacuated neighbouring residents while fire crews travelled to the scene.

The prompt response helped firefighters contain the blaze and prevent further damage to neighbouring homes.

Five Fire Engines and Aerial Ladder Platform Deployed

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the fire was caused by a stray firework.

Five pumping appliances and an aerial ladder platform attended the incident, with crews remaining at the property overnight.

The roof was left severely damaged, although no casualties were reported.

East Midlands Ambulance Service was also placed on standby, but no medical treatment was required.

The fire service warned that the consequences could have been considerably worse.

Police Warn Over Danger of Fireworks in Residential Areas

Following the incident, local police officers issued a warning about the dangers of setting off fireworks near homes.

They highlighted the risks associated with rocket-style fireworks, which can travel beyond their intended landing area and potentially ignite buildings.

Officers also urged residents to remain alert to unusual smoke or signs of fire, particularly when neighbouring properties are unoccupied.

The police team thanked emergency service colleagues, local residents and Fairfield Community Primary School, which opened its facilities to assist those involved in the response.

Fire Service Issues Safety Warning Ahead of Diwali

The incident happened on Bonfire Night, when fireworks were being set off across the country.

With Diwali celebrations taking place on Sunday, 8 November, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service has renewed its advice that attending organised public firework displays is safer than setting off fireworks in private gardens.

Fire officials have urged people to take particular care when using fireworks in built-up residential areas.

The Wigston incident demonstrates how a single stray firework can cause extensive damage to a home, even when nobody is hurt.