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E BIKE ATTACK Man, 18, Arrested After Group Allegedly Attacks E-Bike Owner During Attempted Theft in Leeds

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent after a group of men allegedly attacked an e-bike owner during an attempted theft in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police were alerted by the ambulance service at approximately 8.11pm on Thursday, 5 November 2026, following reports of an assault on Trentham Street.

Officers were told that a group of men had allegedly attempted to steal an electric bicycle before assaulting its owner.

Police have confirmed that an 18-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Police Called to Trentham Street Following Reported Assault

The incident took place on Trentham Street in Leeds on Bonfire Night.

According to information attributed to West Yorkshire Police, the ambulance service contacted officers at around 8.11pm to report an assault.

Initial accounts suggest that several men attempted to take an e-bike from its owner and that violence followed.

The circumstances of the confrontation have not been established, including how many people were involved or whether any weapons were used.

The extent of the victim’s injuries has also not been confirmed.

Teenager Arrested on Suspicion of Wounding With Intent

Police confirmed that an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent following the reported incident.

Wounding with intent is a serious allegation involving the intentional infliction of injury.

The arrest does not mean the teenager has been charged with an offence or found guilty.

It is not yet known whether the e-bike was taken, recovered or remained with its owner.

Police have not confirmed whether any additional suspects have been identified or arrested.

Investigation Into Leeds E-Bike Attack

The reported assault has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the attempted theft and the level of violence involved.

Further information is awaited regarding the victim’s condition, the status of the arrested man and whether officers are appealing for witnesses or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information about a suspected crime can contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or use the force’s online reporting service.

The investigation remains subject to further police updates.

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