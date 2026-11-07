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GBH PROBE Three Men Arrested After Serious Assault at Folkestone Hotel Leaves Man With Head Injuries

Three men have been arrested after a 31-year-old man suffered serious head injuries during an assault at a hotel in Folkestone, Kent, in the early hours of Saturday morning (7 November).

Kent Police were called to the Wards Hotel, at the junction of Earls Avenue and Grimston Gardens, at approximately 1.12am following reports of violence during a private organised event.

The injured man was taken to a hospital in London for specialist treatment.

Two men, aged 22 and 37, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

A third man, aged 54, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police Cordon and Forensic Officers at Folkestone Hotel

A police cordon was established around the entrance to the Wards Hotel in Grimston Gardens as officers launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Forensic specialists attended the scene, with a police forensic van and patrol vehicles seen outside the premises.

Police tape was placed across the hotel entrance while investigators carried out enquiries.

The incident is understood to have happened during a private event being held inside the building.

Residents living nearby reported hearing loud music coming from the area during Friday night.

It remains unclear what led to the violence or whether the victim and those arrested were known to one another.

Man, 31, Taken to London Hospital With Serious Head Injuries

The victim, a 31-year-old man, suffered serious injuries to his head during the incident.

He was transferred to a London hospital for treatment, although further details about his condition have not been released.

Kent Police confirmed officers were called shortly after 1am on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said: “As part of enquiries, two men aged 22 and 37 have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

“A 54-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Kent Police Investigation Continues

The arrests form part of an ongoing investigation into the serious assault.

Officers have not confirmed whether any weapons were involved, and there has been no announcement of criminal charges.

The three men remain suspects unless and until further action is confirmed by police.

The Wards Hotel occupies a prominent corner position on Earls Avenue and Grimston Gardens, close to Folkestone town centre.

The hotel’s management has been approached for comment, according to local reports.

Police have not confirmed how long the cordon will remain in place or whether further arrests are expected.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Kent Police on 101, or report information through the force’s official website.

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