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WEDDING BRAWL Reports of Shots Fired at Brands Hatch Hotel as Police Cordon Off Entrance Following Late-Night Disturbance

Police have cordoned off the entrance to a hotel near Brands Hatch in Kent following a late-night disturbance during a private event, amid unconfirmed reports that shots may have been fired.

Kent Police were called to the Mercure Dartford Brands Hatch Hotel & Spa in West Kingsdown at approximately 11.44pm on Friday, 6 November 2026.

Officers attended following reports of a disturbance inside the hotel, but those allegedly involved had left before police arrived.

Photographs taken on Saturday morning showed extensive damage to glass at the hotel’s entrance, which had been sealed off with blue and white police tape.

Police have confirmed that nobody was injured.

Reports of Gunfire at Mercure Brands Hatch Hotel

Reports circulating following the incident have suggested that shots may have been fired during the disturbance.

However, Kent Police have not confirmed that a firearm was discharged or that any weapons were involved.

The cause of the shattered glass at the hotel’s entrance remains unknown.

Officers are continuing to investigate what happened during the private event and how the damage occurred.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a disturbance inside a hotel during a private event.

“Officers attended and those involved were alleged to have left the scene.”

The force confirmed there were no reported injuries.

Hotel Entrance Cordon Remains Following Incident

The incident occurred at the four-star Mercure Dartford Brands Hatch Hotel & Spa, situated beside the Brands Hatch Motor Racing Circuit in West Kingsdown.

Photographs from the scene showed police tape restricting access to the main entrance, with shattered glass visible behind the cordon.

The extent of the damage and the circumstances surrounding the disturbance have not yet been established.

Police have not disclosed how many people were involved or whether any arrests have been made.

Hotel Management Confirms Incident During Private Event

A member of the hotel’s management team confirmed that an incident had taken place during an event on Friday evening.

Speaking to local media, the hotel’s front desk manager said the matter was being investigated by police and that she was unable to provide further details.

She said: “The police are investigating at the moment as we speak so I can’t give any more information but the hotel is a safe place to be.

“We had an event yesterday, something has happened but it’s nothing in regard to people being hurt.”

The hotel remained open for business on Saturday despite the police cordon at the entrance.

Kent Police Investigation Continues

Detectives are continuing enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the late-night disturbance and the damage to the hotel entrance.

There has been no official confirmation of gunfire, arrests or the recovery of any weapons.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area on Friday night or has information that could assist police can contact Kent Police on 101.

Further clarification is awaited from the force concerning the reports of shots being fired and the cause of the damage.

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